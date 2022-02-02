Loveforce International Declares Its Second Annual Love Song February
Loveforce International is declaring its second annual Love Song in February. It will release only love songs every Friday in the month of February.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has declared February all love song month. It is issuing only love song in the month of February. Digital Singles of Love Songs will be issued during every Friday during the month.
There will be at least 10 different love songs issued during the month. The musical genres will include Soul, R&B, Pop, Jazz, Country-Soul, and Alternative Rock. At least eight different artists will participate including, Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Mo Justice, Evan Lee Lovefire, Rita Graham and The Loveforce Collective.
Various kinds of love songs will be released. There will include sensual love songs, romantic love songs, and whimsical love songs. Love will be explored from different perspectives.
“If there was ever a time when the world really needed love, this is it,” stated Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Last year’s Love Song February was a resounding success and we are hoping that people still want and need to hear love songs in February,” he continued.
All of the love songs will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
