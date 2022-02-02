PLC2 Announces Premier Design Partnership with Xilinx
Freiburg, Germany, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PLC2 is a longstanding Authorized Training Provider (ATP) and partner with Xilinx. As an expert in the field of FPGAs and as a full-service provider for training, design services and products it was just a logical step for PLC2 to equally enter the Premier Design Partnership with Xilinx. PLC2 today announced as a premier design services partner to represent the utmost standard of expertise and commitment with Xilinx.
PLC2 offers strong and unique product design expertise across a wide spectrum of markets and applications. Therefore, PLC2 works closely with customers and their system developers by offering a wide variety of services at all stages of product design and production. This is resulting in an accelerated product development cycle, reduced risk, and optimized system implementation for better cost, performance and power.
As a premier design services partner PLC2 stands for the highest level of qualification and dedication to robust quality, business and technical processes. PLC2 has been qualified through an extensive onsite audit by Xilinx. As a consequence of this PLC2 receives prioritized technical support, early access to new technologies and can maintain Xilinx training certified engineers and experts. PLC2 is committed to a high level of collaborations with Xilinx.
“I am extremely proud of my team to have reached this exclusive status of premier design services partner for Xilinx. We see a huge potential in the market for our services and products based on Xilinx technology,” says Stefan Krassin, CEO PLC2 Design GmbH.
“PLC2 has been a Xilinx partner for over 25 years, providing design services, products and training based on Xilinx technologies and programming languages. Their quality experience and commitment are exceptional and have been fully verified by Xilinx. We congratulate the PLC2 team on achieving premier design partner status and look forward to continuing our successful co-operation with them,” says Jens Schmidt, Area Sales Director Core Markets Central-East Europe, Xilinx.
Further information: https://www.plc2.com/en/xilinx-premier-partner
Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news: https://www.linkedin.com/company/plc2-gmbh/
