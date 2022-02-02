Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation Awards $15,000 In Community Grants to Support Recycling and Litter Initiatives
Atlanta, GA, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, a statewide organization that leads more than 70 city and county affiliates in their efforts to end litter, reduce waste, promote recycling, and beautify communities, recently awarded $15,000 in “How to Reconsider Litter and Recycle Right” grants.
The grant, created in partnership with the Georgia Recycling Coalition and made possible by the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America, provided funding for six local affiliates to educate residents on the harmful impacts of litter and recycling contamination. Funding supported cleanup events and recycling drives, media and informational material, and school festivals. Volunteers collected over 11,000 pounds of recyclable materials and 1,300 pounds of trash, and residents all over the state gleaned invaluable information on how to properly dispose of waste in their own neighborhoods.
“We’re thrilled with the impact we’ve seen so far and the promise it holds for our environment in the long term,” said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. “Reducing litter and recycling often go hand in hand—if somebody sees a can or bottle in the street, we want them to not only pick it up, but to give it a second life if they can. This way, we’re protecting our green spaces and waterways while conserving our natural resources.”
The name of the grant references two public service campaigns related to the issues at hand. The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation’s #reconsiderlitter campaign asks the public to contemplate the negative effects of litter on our economy, health, and environment, as well as join the fight to reverse them. The Georgia Recycling Coalition’s #RecycleRightGA campaign aims to increase recycling and decrease contaminants being placed in bins and at drop-off locations.
“People are more interested in living sustainably now than ever before,” said Gloria Hardegree, executive director of the Georgia Recycling Coalition. “When we recycle effectively, we not only save energy and prevent pollution, but create jobs and assure recovered materials are available for our robust manufacturing sector. This grant makes it easy for people to understand how to sort items properly.”
To learn more about the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation and sign the #reconsiderlitter pledge, visit kgbf.org. You can access the #RecycleRightGA campaign at georgiarecycles.org.
About the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation has a 44-year history of doing the little things that make a big difference in Georgia’s communities. Established in 1978, we aim to educate and inspire Georgians to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environments. The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation supports more than 70 local affiliates across the state, and its programs represent 80% of Georgia’s population. We also strive to engage new communities and individuals in our efforts to end littering, promote recycling and waste reduction, and beautify communities. For more information, visit www.kgbf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Taylor Schwensohn
404-235-0149
www.kgbf.org
