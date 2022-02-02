Modern Hybrid Rooftop Ventilation System Has Optional SelfClosing Raintop

The first Hybrid Rooftop to be built in America offers the best of free gravity air flow plus optional motorized air flow in one unit. It uses a very high performance turbine rain hat that allows air to flow up and out unimpeded. The turbine is the first in history to close all the blades and drop the top so all air movement is stopped so it acts just like a damper.