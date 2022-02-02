Loveforce International Releases "I Want Your Love" to a Pretty Kitten
On Friday, February 4th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles, "I Want Your Love" and "Pretty Kitten" and will host a book giveaway in their honor.
On Friday February 4th Loveforce International will release two new digital music singles. One is entitled “I Want Your Love.” The other new digital single is entitled “Pretty Kitten.” Loveforce International will also host a book giveaway in honor of the two new singles.
The new digital music single by inRchild is entitled “I Want Your Love.” The single is a smoldering love song in the R&B genre. The lyrics are about desire. The protagonist is communicating his desire for his lover.
The New Honey Davis single is called “Pretty Kitten.” Musically, the song is in the Blues-Rock genre. It is in the Blues format with Rock overtones. The lyrics are about a stray kitten who the protagonist wants to adopt or is it? The song could also be about something else but any song could be about anything the imagination can fathom.
The Book being given away is both the English and Spanish e-book versions of Karma by author Mark Wilkins. The plot of the book centers on a protagonist who is the product of two completely different cultures, each competing for his attention. His struggles in life are overshadowed by cosmic forces that he neither control nor understand.
“We are releasing two quality love songs this week to launch our second annual “All Love Song February,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “People can expect lots more love to come,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, February 4th only, on Amazon exclusively. The Two New Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
