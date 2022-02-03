FLS Partners with Amey to Transform Repairs Services for MOD Homes
Field force scheduling specialist FLS - FAST LEAN SMART has won a contract with one of the world’s largest infrastructure operators to enhance the service experience at military homes across the UK.
Reading, United Kingdom, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Amey Secure Infrastructure, a strategic supplier to UK defence, has selected the FLS VISITOUR solution to optimise scheduling for around 150 operatives servicing over 22,500 homes in Ministry of Defence estates across Central and North regions.
FLS will provide its best-of-breed real-time scheduling solutions to improve the service experience at Armed Forces homes, including heating, electrical works and repairs services, with more effective scheduling assisting Amey’s climate change targets of reducing carbon emissions by more than 25% over the next five years, aiming to reach Net Zero by 2040.
Amey is going live with FLS in the next quarter, including its customer experience self-service portal featuring SMS/email notifications for customers, real-time GPS tracking for operatives and advanced reporting to optimise scheduling.
With FLS’s support, Amey is targeting to improve performance and task completion for operatives by over 20%.
David Smith, Group Digital Transformation Director - Amey Secure Infrastructure, said, “Working with FLS will help Amey to bring a step change of experience, both for the families receiving our service and for the tradespeople delivering it. It will improve the accuracy and transparency of day-to-day operations and generate additional data to optimise our future service. It brings the added benefit of helping us to reduce average travel time for colleagues, in turn reducing our overall environmental impact.”
David added that FLS VISITOUR’s easy configuration made a difference in the tendering process, enabling managers to change their priorities as and when required in real time with the management tool, resulting in less need for IT support. FLS also presented compelling and authentic testimonials from customers across a broad range of sectors, with the speed and ease of integration of its system also being an important deciding factor.
Jeremy Squire, UK Managing Director - FAST LEAN SMART, added, “We are delighted to be working with Amey Secure Infrastructure to meet such a vast housing maintenance responsibility, for those on the frontline of the UK’s defences. Amey has ambitious productivity and service level targets and the FLS VISITOUR dynamic scheduling and customer engagement capabilities will be significant enablers to achieve these.”
About FLS
FAST LEAN SMART provides world-leading AI-powered technology across many sectors including housing, engineering and manufacturing, using its route planning software FLS VISITOUR, enabling the intelligent optimisations of schedules and resources in real time, delivering more flexibility, planning ability and enormous cost savings.
FLS continues to grow throughout the UK housing market, working with Your Housing Group, Axis Europe PLC, T Brown Group, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the planet with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.
For more details please visit: www.fastleansmart.com/en/
About Amey Secure Infrastructure
Amey Secure Infrastructure is the leading organisation in facilities services. We provide integrated asset, environmental and project management.
We provide our clients with the knowledge and insight they need to manage complex estates that are essential to the safe running of the country. Amey’s people repair, maintain and improve the assets we manage - delivering essential roles such as maintenance, security, catering, and cleaning.
Our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our people is at the heart of how we deliver services. Our expert teams maintain critical infrastructure and create operating environments that are safe and compliant.
Through our professional services offering, we enable buildings to be run smarter, cleaner and more efficiently. We’re also developing new ways to provide energy solutions across our portfolio of works, enabling our customers to meet Net Zero targets.
For more details please visit: www.amey.co.uk/what-we-do/secure-infrastructure/
