New Updates for Systweak’s App Lock for Android Users
A Slew Of Updates Has Been Added For Systweak’s App Lock For Android.
Jaipur, India, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This season, Systweak brings a plethora of updates for its most efficient security tool for Android – App Lock. This next-generation utility is designed to protect personal and social networking apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Gmail, and more without much tinkering.
With new updates, the security tool gets support for new languages like Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Deutsch, and more. It is now compatible with the latest Android OS versions and has made major improvements in the overall UI. Besides enhancing user experience, App Lock gets better in terms of keeping your privacy game up.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software, expressed, “App Lock for Android is a popular security tool on Google Play Store. And, we want to make sure that it stays the user’s favorite solution for safeguarding their smartphones. Our recent updates in terms of improving the user interface and enhancing the authentication methods – Fingerprint & Pattern Lock will help them to keep prying eyes away from their devices.”
“Our smartphones hold an excessive amount of sensitive and confidential data. Be it in our phone gallery, banking, social media, or messaging apps, we all need some solid password protection to shield them. Keeping this in mind, we’ve upgraded our App Lock for Android users, increased its compatibility, made minor bug fixes, and have enhanced our authentication methods to keep users’ security intact. It will help us to expand the overall scope of the product,” added Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
For more details, please visit the official Google Play Store page:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.applocker
About The Company: Since 1997, Systweak Software has been developing and marketing Windows, Mac, Android & iOS productivity software and applications for business and home users. The company holds the vision to simplify & secure digital life. It serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The organization comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
With new updates, the security tool gets support for new languages like Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Deutsch, and more. It is now compatible with the latest Android OS versions and has made major improvements in the overall UI. Besides enhancing user experience, App Lock gets better in terms of keeping your privacy game up.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software, expressed, “App Lock for Android is a popular security tool on Google Play Store. And, we want to make sure that it stays the user’s favorite solution for safeguarding their smartphones. Our recent updates in terms of improving the user interface and enhancing the authentication methods – Fingerprint & Pattern Lock will help them to keep prying eyes away from their devices.”
“Our smartphones hold an excessive amount of sensitive and confidential data. Be it in our phone gallery, banking, social media, or messaging apps, we all need some solid password protection to shield them. Keeping this in mind, we’ve upgraded our App Lock for Android users, increased its compatibility, made minor bug fixes, and have enhanced our authentication methods to keep users’ security intact. It will help us to expand the overall scope of the product,” added Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
For more details, please visit the official Google Play Store page:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.applocker
About The Company: Since 1997, Systweak Software has been developing and marketing Windows, Mac, Android & iOS productivity software and applications for business and home users. The company holds the vision to simplify & secure digital life. It serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The organization comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Systweak SoftwareContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Categories