OncDoc - Same-Day Oncology Appointment Virtual Oncology Consultations Just a Tap Away
Chicago, IL, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- OncDoc is an exciting new online platform for cancer and blood disorder patients to communicate with medical oncologists and hematologists. Lengthy physician appointment wait times have always been an issue in the U.S. healthcare system. According to a 2017 survey by Merritt Hawkins, the average wait time for a physician appointment for the 15 large metro markets surveyed was 24.1 days, up 30% from 2014. OncDoc delivers an online service to allow communication with expert physicians anytime. Every physician on OncDoc lists their earliest availability, so users can bypass the local hospital's long waiting times and easily find a physician that best fits their schedule.
OncDoc’s application and website are easy-to-use and can help patients and family members save precious time and avoid unreliable information found online. Users can choose between services including written medical Q&A and live video / voice consultations with physicians. All of OncDoc’s services offer same day appointments or the ability to select the time that fits their schedule best. OncDoc users can expect responses from the physician within 24 hours after successfully creating the case.
Physician professionalism and high quality service have always been a priority for OncDoc. Therefore, OncDoc’s board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists have completed a rigorous screening and credentialing process. In addition, OncDoc provides detailed background information on their physicians to help users make better healthcare decisions. Users can also read the reviews from previous patients and write feedback for physicians on the platform. This is why OncDoc has the confidence to provide users with the best possible care.
In a recent customer survey, OncDoc received 100% overall satisfaction and helped 95% of customers to achieve their goals after finishing the appointment. Speed of service is the most important feature of OncDoc. "We know cancer patients may become anxious with long waiting times until their doctors’ appointment. OncDoc is a proprietary platform designed by patients and physicians to provide personalized care in the shortest time," stated Dr. Kenneth Krajewski, Co-Founder of OncDoc. "Patients and their family now have easy access to cancer and blood physicians when expert medical advice is needed the most."
About OncDoc:
OncDoc is a subsidiary of RangeLight Health, an international professional medical services company. RangeLight is committed to provide an efficient and user-friendly platform to access world-class medical care. RangeLight Health's network of oncologists and hematologists are associated with many medical centers recognized by U.S. News & World Report “Honor Roll” Hospitals. OncDoc’s service will initially launch in select states, but will quickly expand to all 50 states in the US. To learn more or schedule an appointment, please visit https://oncdoc.com/.
Contact
