Submissions Open for 25th Annual FirstGlance Indie Film Festival Philadelphia
Submissions open on February 1, 2022, for the 25th annual FirstGlance Indie Film Festival Philadelphia.
Philadelphia, PA, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FirstGlance Film Festival, Philadelphia’s Independent Film Festival since 1996, announces call for entries exclusively on FilmFreeway for their 25th annual event scheduled for October 2022, at the iconic Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, Pa. Submissions open February 1, 2022.
In celebration of the important milestone in the history of the Festival, FirstGlance is offering a $25 entry fee for the first 25 days of submissions in all categories.
Loved by filmmakers and moviegoers for over two decades, FirstGlance is open to filmmakers at all levels of their careers from across the globe. Entries in all genres especially horror, sci-fi, fantasy, drama, and comedy in the following categories are accepted for submission:
(Local and International: Live Action and Animation accepted in Every Category)
Feature Film (over 45 min.)
Feature Documentary (over 45 min.)
Short Documentary (under 45 min.)
Short Film (under 45 min.)
Animated Shorts (under 30 min.)
Shorts Too (under 10 min.)
Student Shorts (under 25 min.)
Music Videos (under 7 min.)
Web Series Pilots (under 15 min.)
Submissions are judged by industry professionals and FirstGlance alumni. Official selections are in competition for awards in over 20 nominating categories, Audience Choice in each category, BEST OF FEST awards, and a Special Shot in Philly Category that welcomes submissions produced and shot in the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania regions. Winners are announced at a live awards ceremony hosted by Raphael Sbarge on closing night.
FirstGlance awards over $25,000 in prizes and giveaways annually plus $500 cash prizes in categories that receive over 100 entries.
Call for entries runs through July 2022. For complete details and prize packages, visit https://filmfreeway.com/FirstGlanceFilmFestivals.
Contact
Andrea DiFabio
610-604-9604
http://firstglancefilms.com/
