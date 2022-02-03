Boxer Property Acquires 11011 Richmond Avenue in Houston Texas
Houston, TX, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Houston-based Boxer Property has announced its acquisition of 11011 Richmond Avenue also known as the Columbia Centre in Houston, TX. The Class A property is a nine-story, glass high-rise workspace totaling 167,260 square feet. Located in the heart of Westchase the beautifully designed property gives easy access to Beltway 8, Westpark Tollway, and Westheimer.
In addition to the attractive Class A amenities for the traditional office based businesses, Boxer is focused on delivering the hybrid, collaborative office environment, as seen in metropolitan areas across the country, to the Westchase District.
Marc Vecchio, Boxer Property’s Director of Operations, added, “Boxer Property is happy to add the Energy Star awarded, Columbia Centre to our extensive Houston portfolio. One of the most exciting developments will be bringing Workstyle to the property.” Workstyle’s flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices. Vecchio continued, “We will soon be able to offer a hybrid office solution for local startups, small business owners and the increasing number of individuals who are looking for a solution between working from home and returning to the corporate office.”
With up to 55,000 SF of contiguous "move-in ready space" and an initial 2 floors of Workstyle in construction, Boxer Property is extremely confident that this Class A building, with on-site management, card-key access, and 24-hour security, will become an extremely attractive option to this established business neighborhood in Houston.
Boxer Property was represented in-house by Andre Pereira, Director of Acquisitions, and the seller was represented by Darrell Betts and Jessica Alexander of Avison Young.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
