Tavicare’s Advanced GAPS Diet Protocol is Helping Patients Get Remarkable Results in as Little as Six Months
Now patients don’t have to wait for years to cure their chronic or urgent health problems with Tavicare’s carefully tailored GAPS protocol.
Chevy Chase, MD, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GAPS diet has gained popularity in recent years among holistic health enthusiasts looking for natural cures to their medical and neurological conditions. First introduced by Dr. Natasha Campel-McBride in 2004, GAPS, aka Gut and Psychology Syndrome diet, is a strict elimination diet. The complete program spans a period of 1.5-2 years. However, Tavicare, a functional healthcare practice based in Maryland, has introduced a unique component to the GAPS diet program that shortens the healing period.
Tavicare’s GAPS nutrition protocol includes a set of two protocols depending on the patient’s health condition: the “GAPS Introduction Diet” and the “Full GAPS Diet.” The program is carried out by Tavicare’s certified GAPS Practitioner, who has worked directly with Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride. Since 2012, their practitioner has been carrying out the GAPS protocol successfully. The practitioner provides a carefully-tailored protocol to each client depending on their need. Following this, their certified health coach assists the client in implementing the protocol.
Speaking about their innovative GAPS diet protocol, a representative of Tavicare stated: “A “leaky gut” or digestive issues are one of the most common health issues these days. Patients may be experiencing symptoms but will feel embarrassed to seek treatment. This is where our GAPS protocol can make their life easy. Our team of professionals works closely with the client to help them achieve their health goals. Our GAPS protocol is just as beneficial for those without obvious digestive issues.”
The Maryland-based healthcare facility focuses on holistic treatment methods. Their services include IV therapy, anti-aging therapy, low libido treatment, and menopausal therapies.
About Tavicare
Tavicare is one of the leading medical facilities in Maryland, United States, offering holistic health treatment methods. Owned by Delara K Tavakoli, MD, the functional healthcare provider’s services encompass nutrition, detoxification, specialized testing, HCG diet, and age management.
Contact Information
Website: https://tavicare.com/
Phone number: (301) 917-3200
Business Hours: Mon - Fri 9:00am-5:00pm
Address: 5530 Wisconsin Ave., Ste. 1125, Chevy Chase, MD
Contact Form: https://tavicare.com/contact-tavicare/
