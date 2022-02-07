Breezing’s Innovative Product BreezingMed Was Presented at The 2021 Obesity Week
The world’s leading metabolism analyzer helps patients measure their metabolism while effectively delivering the data to the connected application in under 10 minutes.
Tempe, AZ, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Breezing is a leading healthcare technology company that aims to make healthcare easily manageable using advanced technology. One of their latest innovations is the BreezingMed that has helped make wellness management easier for obese patients. The company’s latest analyzer was presented at The Obesity Week 2021.
The BreezingMed is a medical device that aims to make wellness management easy by measuring factors in patients that cause obesity and other related diseases. This helps doctors treat obesity in a better way.
The product is connected to the mobile devices via an application that saves information regarding the patient’s exhalation rate, carbon dioxide production, and oxygen uptake to determine their resting metabolic rate.
BreezingMed aims to control the obesity rate in the United States to regulate a healthier lifestyle. It provides information regarding patients’ resting metabolic rate and energy balance while pinpointing the optimum caloric intake. This is an effective way to manage their body weight.
A representative from the company stated: “The process of conducting routine tests can be quite time-consuming. Since this device must be used regularly to monitor patients’ progress every time they visit, we wanted it to be quick and easy. After years of research and trials, we created BreezingMed that provides accurate results in under 10 minutes. And to reduce the dependence on the traditional paper system, we have developed an application that helps save all the data about patients.”
Before being introduced to the world, BreezingMed was tested in a clinical study where the results were phenomenal. Patients treated using BreezingMed were able to lose twice as much weight and 70% adherence to better health behaviors compared to those who didn’t use it.
The application is available for use on both Android and iOS devices with a seamless connection process. The device offers a simple setup system as it walks the user through the steps to ensure they get accurate results every time. Their Authentic weight management device is available for purchase at Breezing’s website, along with additional information.
About Breezing
Breezing is a healthcare technology company that creates innovative healthcare products to make wellness management easy. They currently offer two main products: BreezingPro for professional use and BreezingMed, a medical device for personal and professional use. Additional information regarding both the products can be read on their website online.
