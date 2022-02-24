Complete Care at Home Launches Complete Care Transport in Santa Barbara County
Complete Care transport offers personalized ambulatory and wheelchair van transport. Serving the individual and the facility around the county to increase mobility and decrease re-hospitalization.
Santa Barbara, CA, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Complete Care Transport serves Santa Barbara’s community with their Medical and non-medical rides.
Complete Care at Home is proud to launch its new service dedicated to increase the mobility of Santa Barbara’s County community. The company now offers transport to all in need of a ride in our community from and to medical and non-medical appointments, club meetings, family meetings, discharge from the hospital, and others.
Complete Care transport offers personalized ambulatory and wheelchair van transport. Serving the individual and the facility around the county increases patient mobility and decrease re-hospitalization.
Assisting and serving all types of clients with their one-off or recurring needs. They offer one off ride solutions or reduced-price subscription-based payment options. Currently Complete Care Transport offer private pay rides only, however in the months to come they will be accepting Medi-Cal.
Contact Complete Care Transport for contract prices or book your ride online on completecare-transport.com.
Complete Care at Home provides in-home elderly care in Santa Barbara and Ventura County. Started with in home care in 2004 and are very successful at doing so. With love for both their caregivers and their clients, making sure that both are extremely healthy and happy.
Contact:
Complete Care at Home & Complete Care Transport
5266 Hollister Ave., Suite 111
Santa Barbara, CA 93111
HCO#424700009
NEMT and NMT transport
CPUC license: PSG0040650
completecare-transport.com
