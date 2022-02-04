DTech Apps Tasker Suite Now Certified in the ServiceNow® Store, Revolutionizing Secure Task Management
New low code app suite includes enterprise task management, document integration with Microsoft SharePoint, and document creation all seamlessly and securely within the ServiceNow platform.
McLean, VA, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DTech Apps, the leader in secure enterprise applications for ServiceNow, announces the major milestone release and certification of Tasker 2.7 and DocIntegrator 2.8 to the ServiceNow Store. All ServiceNow customers can quickly and seamlessly add secure task management, document management, document integration, and secure digital signature applications directly from the ServiceNow Store. Leading government, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing clients can maximize their ServiceNow investment by quickly adding the most secure solution in the market today at the fraction of the cost of legacy platform offerings, custom solutions, and third-party SaaS services.
“Building robust solutions for industries that require secure applications is the core of our DNA at Discover Technologies,” said David Truitt, President of Discover Technologies, “Through our DTech Apps division we have made it quick and easy for leading organizations on the ServiceNow platform to add enterprise-level tools and solutions in one-click from their Store.”
The latest release provides numerous major feature enhancements.
One-click PDF eSignature – Stored in SharePoint, users can view and electronically sign Tasker assigned PDFs without leaving your ServiceNow application.
Improved Document Management – Drag and drop files from the desktop, multiselect files for upload to SharePoint through ServiceNow.
Enhanced SharePoint search – Search for files and documents within any ServiceNow application.
Designed to work the way employees and teams manage their daily projects and tasks, the Tasker Suite builds on the ServiceNow® Now Platform and integrates with email, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Office, and other applications to simplify task management while increasing visibility and accountability of progress and milestones for key stakeholders throughout the organization.
Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to Apps available in the ServiceNow Store and signifies that Tasker 2.7 and DocIntegrator 2.8 have successfully completed a series of tests surrounding Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Tasker 2.7 and DocIntegrator 2.8.
About DTech Apps by Discover Technologies
Launched in 2017, DTech Apps is focused on building tools and applications for organizations that demand security and stability from their technology investments while improving organizational efficiency. DTech Apps is trusted and certified by the US federal government for providing solutions that require constant uptime and the highest of security. Visit www.dtechapps.com.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
