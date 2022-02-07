PoKos Awarded Key Patent for Broad–Based COVID Exposure Notification Technology
Santa Fe, NM, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PoKos Communications Corp. announced today that it has received Patent No. 11,238,466 for its highly-acclaimed exposure notification technology™ (ENT), deployed by leading smartphone makers as an API (application programming interface) to anchor the contact-tracing systems that domestic and international public health authorities (PHA) use in the fight to combat the spread of the novel corona virus and COVID-19. For example, phone apps sponsored by state PHAs in the U.S. use the newly-patented PoKos invention to notify users of Android and iOS phones when they have been exposed to others who have or might have the coronavirus.
Founder and CEO Timo Platt attributes the novelty of PoKos ENT to an architecture of random and derivative keys serving as device identifiers to authenticate phones while preserving the privacy and anonymity of the phones’ users (i.e., people who may have been exposed to the virus). “As we conceived our sixth-sense technology™ (SST) platform almost a decade ago, we knew long before we received our first patents that SST would be critical in assuring privacy needs and expectations while enabling diverse and useful communications and public policy initiatives,” Platt explained. “In the context of combating COVID, people need to be confident that their sensitive health information will remain private, as contact tracing can only be effective if anonymity is paramount.”
PHAs in approximately 30 states and more than 35 countries have sponsored or deployed a phone app using the Google/Apple Exposure Notification (GAEN) API based on PoKos ENT. The results of contact tracing by PHAs using the GAEN API have been mixed, however. In the UK, for example, one study found that 40% of infections had been reported in the UK NHS app. By contrast, in the US, several States were slow to publish a contact-tracing app; many others never sponsored one; and often individuals elected either not to download an app or did not report a positive test result. These consequences derived from the lack of federal mandates, and resulted in the diminished effectiveness of exposure notification technology in reducing the spread of the novel corona virus.
About PoKos
The PoKos technology suite provides new methods and systems for users to maintain their privacy while taking advantage of network capabilities to discover, communicate and share with marketers, networks and other people around them – both nearby and around the globe. PoKos is based in Arroyo Seco, NM USA.
Contact: Timo Platt, founder and CEO, timo@pokos.biz (e), 603.491.9792 (m)
SST™ and ENT™ are trademarks of PoKos Communications Corp.
