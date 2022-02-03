Io Audio Technologies Zero Halogen Jacket Cat 6 Wire Released by New Yorker Electronics
Low-Smoke, Zero Halogen Cable is designed for Longer Cable Runs and Increased Signal Integrity.
Northvale, NJ, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its the availability of the Io Audio Technologies 8 Conductor Multi-Pair Cat6 Cable designed for longer maximum cable runs and increased signal integrity. With four twisted pairs of stranded 23AWG conductors, it’s ideal for structured cabling and transmission of digital/analog signals for data, video and audio applications.
The Io Audio Cat 6 F/UTP wire is fitted with a matte black, flame retardant low-smoke, zero halogen (LSZH) jacket. This protects the cable’s interior workings from harsh environments and installation stress. The extremely low levels of Halogens in the material also produce no toxic fumes in any extreme heat situation.
The twisted pairs of wire are separated by a four-way divider to maintain proper spacing and reduce crosstalk between pairs. Also, any electromagnetic interference is reduced because of the heavy duty aluminum foil shield and dedicated tinned copper drain wire for proper shield termination.
The LSZH Cable provides an accredited foundation for a commercial or home network. It meets IEEE 802.3ab for 1000Base-T and both IEEE 802.3af and IEEE 802.3at for PoE and PoE+ applications. It is also suitable for HDBaseT, AES 50, AES 67, AES/EBU, Digital Video, RS-422 and tested up to 550 MHz.
Features & Benefits:
• Temperature Rating: 60°C
• Spark Test: 2.5 KV DC
• AC Leakage Thru Overall Jacket: ≤ 10mA (1.5KV AC)
• Cable Cold Bend: -20°C for 4hr
• Conductor DC Resistance: ≤ 9.38 Ω/100m
• Characteristic Impedance: 100ω±15
• Resistance Unbalance: ≤ 5%
• Dielectric Strength: 1.5Kv Ac For 2S
Applications:
• Data
• Video
• Audio
As a franchised distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Io Audio’s commercial, residential, broadcast and stage Cables, Connectors and Bulk Wire.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
The Io Audio Cat 6 F/UTP wire is fitted with a matte black, flame retardant low-smoke, zero halogen (LSZH) jacket. This protects the cable’s interior workings from harsh environments and installation stress. The extremely low levels of Halogens in the material also produce no toxic fumes in any extreme heat situation.
The twisted pairs of wire are separated by a four-way divider to maintain proper spacing and reduce crosstalk between pairs. Also, any electromagnetic interference is reduced because of the heavy duty aluminum foil shield and dedicated tinned copper drain wire for proper shield termination.
The LSZH Cable provides an accredited foundation for a commercial or home network. It meets IEEE 802.3ab for 1000Base-T and both IEEE 802.3af and IEEE 802.3at for PoE and PoE+ applications. It is also suitable for HDBaseT, AES 50, AES 67, AES/EBU, Digital Video, RS-422 and tested up to 550 MHz.
Features & Benefits:
• Temperature Rating: 60°C
• Spark Test: 2.5 KV DC
• AC Leakage Thru Overall Jacket: ≤ 10mA (1.5KV AC)
• Cable Cold Bend: -20°C for 4hr
• Conductor DC Resistance: ≤ 9.38 Ω/100m
• Characteristic Impedance: 100ω±15
• Resistance Unbalance: ≤ 5%
• Dielectric Strength: 1.5Kv Ac For 2S
Applications:
• Data
• Video
• Audio
As a franchised distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Io Audio’s commercial, residential, broadcast and stage Cables, Connectors and Bulk Wire.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
Categories