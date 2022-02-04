intuitive’s iVectorOne Now Available in Travelgenix’s Travel Technology Suite
intuitive has partnered with Travelgenix, a cloud-based travel agency software platform that delivers powerful travel technology and websites, without complexity or high costs.
London, United Kingdom, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following the newly formed partnership, the single API hotel aggregator iVectorOne has been integrated into Travelgenix’s platform and is provided to agents and operators looking to seamlessly integrate new bedbanks and accommodation suppliers with minimal investment.
“Travelgenix are pleased to announce the seamless integration of iVectorOne. Working with intuitive will offer our clients the ability to increase their connectivity with accommodation suppliers in one simple, but powerful API. We couldn’t be more pleased that intuitive are now one of our premium partners.” -Andy Speight, CEO of Travelgenix
Travelgenix is using an innovative approach and deliver fully bookable, online travel solutions in days, helping travel companies sell flights, hotels, dynamic packages and more online, in a fraction of the time it takes to work with other legacy systems.
“We are excited to partner up with Travelgenix, the leading travel tech provider helping travel firms all sizes navigate through the complexities and high costs of leading technology solutions. We truly believe that having the power of seamless connectivity covered via iVectorOne will make it easier for any operator and travel agent to benefit from an online presence, accelerate their growth and gain competitive advantage in the travel industry space.” -Andy Keeley, Commercial Director at intuitive
iVectorOne it’s based on a pay-as-you-go booking fee model and a self-serve, quick supplier activation approach that puts OTAs and tour operators in control of their hotel product and suppliers. Integrating and managing multiple APIs is a challenge and a costly overhead for any travel company that sources their hotel supply externally. Nonetheless, iVectorOne unlocks rapid inventory growth by offering access to market-leading products with a single point of connectivity for 90+ bedbanks and hotel suppliers and it requires minimal investment.
