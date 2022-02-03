20 Towne Properties Managed Communities in Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking

20 communities managed by Towne Properties are among the Elite 1% properties in the nation with the best online reputation for 2021 by J Turner Research, the leading market research firm exclusively serving the multifamily industry. Of the 128,000 plus properties, J Turner monitors, 1,564 properties earned the Elite 1% distinction in the eighth annual Elite 1% ORA™ Power Ranking, published by Multifamily Executive (MFE).