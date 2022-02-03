20 Towne Properties Managed Communities in Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking
20 communities managed by Towne Properties are among the Elite 1% properties in the nation with the best online reputation for 2021 by J Turner Research, the leading market research firm exclusively serving the multifamily industry. Of the 128,000 plus properties, J Turner monitors, 1,564 properties earned the Elite 1% distinction in the eighth annual Elite 1% ORA™ Power Ranking, published by Multifamily Executive (MFE).
Based on monthly online reputation research of over 128,000 properties' lifetime reviews across multiple review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs). Developed by J Turner Research, the ORA® Power Ranking uses a statistical model to assign an independent Online Reputation Assessment Score (ORA®) to each Property on a scale of 0-100. The ORA® Score determines a property's rank in the Elite 1% ranking. The national average ORA® Score as of December 2021 was 62.62. Towne Properties managed communities scored an average of 94.3.
Eligibility for the 2021 Elite 1% ranking is a minimum ORA® Score of 94 as of December 2021. For properties with the same ORA® Score, the Property with the higher number of reviews ranked higher.
J Turner Research developed the ORA® Score to simplify how online reputation is measured, and it serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure a property's online reputation. MFE ranks properties and management companies each month based on their ORA® scores. A property or a management company does not have to be a J Turner Research client to qualify for this ranking. To learn more about ORA®, please visit https://jturner.us/ora.
About Towne Properties
A premier integrated real estate company with longstanding experience in property development, management, and investments, Towne Properties is helping communities thrive. With customizable solutions, an impeccable reputation, and a steadfast commitment to the communities it serves, Towne Properties guides its clients with honesty, integrity, and expertise.
About J Turner Research
J Turner Research is the leading full-circle online reputation management firm that empowers clients with data to drive revenue. J Turner pioneered the Online Reputation Assessment™ (ORA®) score, which is the industry standard for measuring a property's online reputation. The company's unique 360-degree process enables multifamily clients to enhance resident satisfaction, increase closing ratios, and improve online reputation. For more information, please visit https://www.jturnerresearch.com/.
Contact
Anne Baum
513-497-1881
https://www.towneproperties.com
