Go-Forth Participates in Go Red Day with American Heart Association as Guilford Go Red Sponsor
Go-Forth Pest Control will be participating in Go Red Day with the American Heart Association as the Guilford Go-Red for Women Platform Sponsor for the second year in a row.
Greensboro, NC, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Go-Forth Pest Control will be participating in Go Red Day with the American Heart Association as the Guilford Go-Red for Women Platform Sponsor for the second year in a row. There is no secret that Go-forth Pest Control’s Vice President, Leah Hazelwood, is highly involved in many attributes regarding health and wellness. Since taking on her role as chairperson of the 2021-2022 Guilford County’s Go Red for Women campaign, Hazelwood has been fully invested in creating a safe haven for all health and wellness enthusiasts with the American Heart Association.
National Wear Red Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday in February, to bring greater attention to heart disease as a leading cause of death for Women in America. The American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day for Women movement encourages people to take action by wearing red on February 4th, 2022 in hopes to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.
The National Wear Red Day campaign is driven to help build awareness in the prevention and fighting against heart disease in women. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women in the United States, killing one woman every 80 seconds; with the inclusion of nearly 60 percent of all stroke deaths being women. Cardiovascular disease takes more lives of women each year than all forms of cancer, accidents, and diabetes combined. However, heart attack and stroke-related incidents can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes.
National Wear Red Day is a year-round movement focused on building and maintaining awareness, prevention education, risk factor reduction, women’s heart health research, and behavioral changes. With the National Red Day 2021-2022 campaign, Hazelwood has accomplished her goals in making health and wellness a priority in Guilford County, with an emphasis on wellness at work as promised. She has taken the initiative at Go-Forth Pest Control to jumpstart a Wellness Committee, place a gym in the corporate office, encourage healthy eating by bringing in healthy snacks every Monday at each Go-Forth branch office, bringing in local wellness experts for classes, and continually undertaking many other initiatives for the up and coming years for the Go-Forth Pest Control Family.
Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has additional branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte, Raleigh, Columbia, SC, and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Companies in America. For more information, please visit http://Go-Forth.com.
