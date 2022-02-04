Raltron Electronics Signs Distribution Franchise Agreement with New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Distributes High Quality Crystals, Oscillators, Antennas and High End Frequency Management Products to Expanded Markets.
Northvale, NJ, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its new distribution franchise agreement with Raltron Electronics, a manufacturer of a broad range of frequency control products that provide a complete solution for their customers. According to New Yorker Vice President, Barry Slivka, “This agreement gives our customers direct access to Raltron’s high performance frequency management solutions that consistently exceed expectations -- particularly in terms of price, quality and high-volume manufacturing.”
Founded in 1983, Raltron Electronics has grown to become one of the most recognized and experienced manufacturers of leading edge crystal and oscillator devices in the world. The ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing and design company has also positioned itself as a complete solution supplier, adding SAW devices and LTCC filters to its crystals and oscillators offering. The company has also developed a complete product range of antennas for the same markets.
Raltron is also pursuing the fast growing Internet of Things and Machine to Machine markets by offering complete passive components packages including crystals, TCXOs, SAW filters, LTCC filters and baluns and a variety of antennas as prescribed by the corresponding IC solutions. Raltron has state of the art manufacturing in both Asia and the United States with lead times that are some of the best in the industry.
Features & Benefits:
ISO 9001:2015 Manufacturing and Design
Metal Can and Ceramic Package Crystals
Precision Oscillator Design & Manufacturing
Class 10K Clean Rooms
Automated Production Lines
Shipping hubs in Hong Kong and United States
Markets Served:
Alarm & Security
Bluetooth, Zigbee
Computer & Storage
Consumer – Entertainment
Fiber Infrastructure
Gigabit / 10 Gigabit Ethernet
Industrial Control
Instrumentation
Medical
Microwave Radio / Base Stations
Solar Technology
Utility Metering and Smart Grid
VoIP
WLAN, WiMax
Wearable Technology
As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Raltron’s Antennas including RCA Chip, RDM Dome and RDP Diphole Antennas; Frequency Components including Clock Oscillators, Crystals and Crystal Filters and RF Connectors.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
