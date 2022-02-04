Burning Soul Press Announces Launch of Sister Imprint, DreamSpark Press
New imprint publishes children's stories that empower and inspire future generations.
Chicago, IL, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Burning Soul Press is proud to announce the launch of DreamSpark Press, a sister imprint of the company. DreamSpark Press is a publisher of children’s books written by soulful and impact-driven authors that have an empowering and uplifting message to share with young readers.
DreamSpark Press guides children's book authors through every stage of their publishing journey. Authors receive guidance in inspirational storytelling and direction in planning and publishing their book. Further, authors learn how to effectively market and launch their book, and receive support in pursuing a digital business that can reach children and parents on a global scale.
“We are passionate about publishing the work of writers with a unique storytelling voice who are focused on inspiring children for generations. The DreamSpark Press imprint is focused on bringing empowering children’s books to life and promoting literacy for our young readers.” - Lauren Eckhardt, CEO & Founder of Burning Soul Press
DreamSpark Press is selective with the books we choose to represent, focusing on empowering messages and authors who are more focused on the impact of their book than anything else. The imprint publishes books that make a positive impact for the creative and curious youth.
DreamSpark Press is currently open for submissions for authors who have an inspirational and uplifting message to share with young readers. More information is available on the WakeFire Press website: www.dreamsparkpress.com.
About Burning Soul Press
Burning Soul Press, LLC. is a SoulStory company led by passionate creatives & authors who will help you turn your life stories into a powerful book that sparks positive change for the world. Using our unique framework, we guide authors through a deeply introspective and creative journey through reflection, writing, creation, and connection. The Burning Soul Press team of industry professionals and bestselling authors specialize in book coaching, ghostwriting, publishing, and marketing to empower authors to share their stories. Learn more about us at www.burningsoulpress.com.
Allison Buehner
217-801-6764
www.burningsoulpress.com
