Collide Rings Puts a New Twist on Men's Engagement & Wedding Rings

Connecticut-based jewelry designer, Collide Rings, will introduce the first ever two-part, connecting engagement and wedding ring for men via their Kickstarter campaign that is set to launch in February of 2022. The ring features a patented fastening technology that allows for the engagement ring to fasten to the wedding ring to form one seamless ring. The ring consists of two distinctive rings that connect to form one expertly designed ring upon marriage.