DSB Rock Island Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Accounting 5 Year Diamond Award for Service Excellence
Diamond award winners have won the Best of Accounting award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients.
Minneapolis, MN, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DSB Rock Island | Business + Wealth Management Partners, a leading accounting and business advisory firm announced today that they have won their 3rd Best of Accounting 5 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients for at least five (5) consecutive years. DSB Rock Island is proud to be recognized as a distinguished Best of Accounting Award winner for the past seven consecutive years. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners are proven industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. DSB Rock Island received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 87.3% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 53% in 2021.
“DSB Rock Island is committed to providing our clients customized solutions to help them achieve their financial goals. We are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” DSB Managing Principal Sean Boland said.
“Winners of the 2022 Best of Accounting award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”
About DSB Rock Island | Business + Wealth Management Partners
DSB Rock Island champions the entrepreneurs, the family businesses and the trailblazers seeking the next step on their path to success. We break down complicated tax and financial situations faced by private business owners, their families and individuals to help map a route for continued future success. Our Connected. Proactive. Accessible® approach helps our clients get where they want to go.
DSB Rock Island is comprised of DS&B, Ltd., and Rock Island Wealth Management. We serve clients nationwide from two Twin Cities’ locations. To learn more about how our Connected. Proactive. Accessible® approach can help you on your path to success, please visit www.dsb-rockisland.com.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Accounting™
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
“DSB Rock Island is committed to providing our clients customized solutions to help them achieve their financial goals. We are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” DSB Managing Principal Sean Boland said.
“Winners of the 2022 Best of Accounting award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”
About DSB Rock Island | Business + Wealth Management Partners
DSB Rock Island champions the entrepreneurs, the family businesses and the trailblazers seeking the next step on their path to success. We break down complicated tax and financial situations faced by private business owners, their families and individuals to help map a route for continued future success. Our Connected. Proactive. Accessible® approach helps our clients get where they want to go.
DSB Rock Island is comprised of DS&B, Ltd., and Rock Island Wealth Management. We serve clients nationwide from two Twin Cities’ locations. To learn more about how our Connected. Proactive. Accessible® approach can help you on your path to success, please visit www.dsb-rockisland.com.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Accounting™
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
Contact
DSB Rock Island | Business + Wealth Management PartnersContact
Nancy Stanger
612-630-5070
www.dsb-rockisland.com
Nancy Stanger
612-630-5070
www.dsb-rockisland.com
Categories