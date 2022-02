February 12th Food Tasting at Pete’s Fresh Market in Matteson and Wheaton, Illinois.

Matteson, IL, February 04, 2022 --( PR.com )-- A Super Taste of Abdale LOCAL at Pete’s Fresh Market in Matteson and Wheaton, February 12, Featuring Kaufhold’s Kurds and Aurelio’s Sauces.Announcing the Abdale LOCAL Super Food Tasting featuring Kaufhold’s Kurds, hand-breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, and Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria Marinara Sauce, great used as a dipping sauce, or served on your favorite pasta. Enjoy the football game with something to support local midwest businesses.The Abdale LOCAL Food Tasting features Kaufhold’s Kurds, hand-breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, and Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria Marinara Sauce. A great combo for a football game appetizer.The Abdale LOCAL Food Tasting is at Pete’s Fresh Market, Saturday, February 12, 11 am to 3 pm in Matteson and Wheaton, Illinois. Featuring Kaufhold’s Kurds, hand-breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, and Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria Marinara Sauce, great used as a dipping sauce, or served on your favorite pasta.A Taste of Abdale LOCAL is a new program promoting emerging food companies. Abdale LOCAL gives consumers an opportunity to support local diverse businesses by purchasing their products.“When COVID hit, many restaurants and small businesses needed a way to sell product and we launched a new division, Abdale LOCAL to help,” says Sue Ecker, President of Abdale Corporation, a local, women-owned food distribution partner to retailers and the food service industry. She adds, “We have a proven way to help a variety of businesses get their products on the shelf and now off the shelf. Join us for this Taste of Abdale LOCAL event, with more to come.”“Food demonstrations are a great way for customers to try new products! We are thrilled to pair two local businesses that can help each other,” says Sue. The delicious Kaufhold’s Kurds and Aurelio’s Marinara Sauce served as a dipping sauce, make a perfect appetizer for small parties and entertaining. Stop by the demo booth at Pete’s Fresh Market in Matteson and Wheaton and enjoy a taste.A Taste of Abdale LOCAL will showcase Aurelio’s Marinara sauce and the Original Kaufhold’s Kurds. Aurelio’s Family Pizzeria is an Illinois restaurant known for its thin crust variety of Chicago-style pizza. Kaufhold’s Kurds is a family-owned business out of Ellsworth, Wisconsin that produces all-natural WI white cheddar cheese curds made from scratch in a variety of flavors.Abdale LOCAL removes the barriers for these local small businesses to bring their products to market. The consumer purchasing the product is the key to success for a small business. With the Abdale LOCAL program, retailers and consumers can now support local, diverse, small businesses.Both products are sold at all of Pete’s Fresh Markets located in the midwest.Thank you for supporting local midwest businesses.