"GiantLands: The Broken Road" Adventure Module Premiering at Gary Con XIV

GiantLands, a new science fantasy world with a traditional table-top roleplaying game at its center, will be available for play at the Gary Con XIV, a gaming convention celebrating the life of Gary Gygax Snr. March 24-27, 2022 at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. James M. Ward will be unveiling and running his "The Broken Road" adventure module for the first time.