"GiantLands: The Broken Road" Adventure Module Premiering at Gary Con XIV
GiantLands, a new science fantasy world with a traditional table-top roleplaying game at its center, will be available for play at the Gary Con XIV, a gaming convention celebrating the life of Gary Gygax Snr. March 24-27, 2022 at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. James M. Ward will be unveiling and running his "The Broken Road" adventure module for the first time.
Lake Geneva, WI, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wonderfilled announced today that GiantLands, their hit science fantasy roleplaying game, will be available for play at the Gary Con XIV gaming convention March 24-27, 2022 at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
GiantLands is the first post-apocalyptic science fantasy game. Created by the grandfather of science-fiction roleplaying games Jame M. Ward. Writer and designer of classic game hits like Metamorphosis Alpha, Gamma World, the first edition of Dungeons & Dragons, and more, Ward is excited to be running his latest game at a conference celebrating his late friend Gary Gygax Snr., creator of Dunegons & Dragons, stating, “This is going to be great fun. I'll be premiering my latest adventure module, The Broken Road. Grab your ticket, and reserve your spot!” Adding, “Don’t forget players with costuming get special bonuses in game, it would be a shame to miss out on them.”
GiantLands is a science fantasy world with a traditional table-top roleplaying game at its center that can be played at home, at official events, and soon in a mixed-reality game park. It combines tabletop roleplaying, cosplay, and cutting edge technology to create new kinds of immersive experiences that blur the line between fantasy and reality.
“We sponsored Gary Con two years ago, but sadly the event was canceled. So we’re happy to be able to have a small presence there, and continue to do our best to support the Lake Geneva gaming community,” said Stephen E. Dinehart, President of Wonderfilled. “The table-top experience is meant to played offline, with friends, and I can think of no better place to do that.”
You can learn more about GiantLands on the official site. The 1st Edition of the game is now available for sale for $129.99, and currently only directly from Wonderfilled at WFD.games.
