Melillo Equities Wins 2021 Somerset County, NJ Land Development & Planning Award
Far Hills, NJ, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NJ Real Estate Private Equity Firm Melillo Equities has received the 2021 Somerset County Land Development and Planning Award for Excellence in Commercial Adaptive Use Planning. The award is based upon the firm's rescue and revitalization of local landmark Far Hills Center.
“We are very proud and absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition of our work,” stated Managing Partner Anthony Melillo, “We would also like to thank our partners involved in the construction and design of the buildings and grounds.”
The Center, actually an assemblage of buildings, has served the community in various ways for over a century. Following many incarnations as housing and community-based schools, it became a vigorous hub of area-wide shopping and services. But in recent years the commercial center lost several prime tenants such as national retailer Country Curtains and had fallen into a chronic state of neglect and disrepair.
Recognizing its local and historical significance, Melillo says, “There was never a question whether or not Far Hills Center should be preserved, restored and brought up to date. And it now supports the needs of 21st Century small businesses. We felt very strongly that it needed to be brought back to its former beauty and status as centerpiece in the town’s commercial district.”
Project developer Melillo Equities conducted its complete restoration from footing to frame.
The firm’s painstaking efforts maintained the structure’s original look, leaving details such as the building’s original hand-hewn wooden beams, exterior framework, stone foundation and distinctive Dutch-inspired gambrel roof design intact. While the exterior carefully complements surrounding period architecture, its contemporary interior includes cathedral ceilings, loft offices and open floorplans – meeting or exceeding today’s standards for energy conservation, security, and communication.
Reprising its role as vibrant community hub, the Center again hosts an array of locally-owned and managed businesses and services. Additionally, Peapack, NJ-based artist Eric Kahn has chosen to launch a fundraising initiative upon its lobby walls – accessible to the public during business hours, in which 50% of “mini-exhibit” sales are donated to a mix of local community non-profits.
In the “heart” of Far Hills, NJ the property lies within a ten-minute walk of Moorland Farm, J. Malcolm Belcher Fairgrounds, Borough Hall and NJ Transit’s Far Hills station, among other destinations.
“We’ve intentionally incorporated pedestrian-friendly design features that encourage walkable/bikeable access and interconnectedness with other in-town destinations." Melillo stated, “We’re optimistic that revitalization of our Far Hills Center will inspire others to introduce new options for people to enjoy within downtown Far Hills.”
Melillo Equities is a boutique real estate private equity firm uniquely positioned to revitalize NJ’s bucolic Somerset Hills in a manner which is community responsive, socially conscious, and environmentally responsible. Through our geographically concentrated and relationship-driven approach, we collaborate closely with local municipal leaders and community stakeholders to actualize our vision. For more information regarding Melillo Equities, visit its website at melilloequities.com or Instagram @MelilloEquities.
“We are very proud and absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition of our work,” stated Managing Partner Anthony Melillo, “We would also like to thank our partners involved in the construction and design of the buildings and grounds.”
The Center, actually an assemblage of buildings, has served the community in various ways for over a century. Following many incarnations as housing and community-based schools, it became a vigorous hub of area-wide shopping and services. But in recent years the commercial center lost several prime tenants such as national retailer Country Curtains and had fallen into a chronic state of neglect and disrepair.
Recognizing its local and historical significance, Melillo says, “There was never a question whether or not Far Hills Center should be preserved, restored and brought up to date. And it now supports the needs of 21st Century small businesses. We felt very strongly that it needed to be brought back to its former beauty and status as centerpiece in the town’s commercial district.”
Project developer Melillo Equities conducted its complete restoration from footing to frame.
The firm’s painstaking efforts maintained the structure’s original look, leaving details such as the building’s original hand-hewn wooden beams, exterior framework, stone foundation and distinctive Dutch-inspired gambrel roof design intact. While the exterior carefully complements surrounding period architecture, its contemporary interior includes cathedral ceilings, loft offices and open floorplans – meeting or exceeding today’s standards for energy conservation, security, and communication.
Reprising its role as vibrant community hub, the Center again hosts an array of locally-owned and managed businesses and services. Additionally, Peapack, NJ-based artist Eric Kahn has chosen to launch a fundraising initiative upon its lobby walls – accessible to the public during business hours, in which 50% of “mini-exhibit” sales are donated to a mix of local community non-profits.
In the “heart” of Far Hills, NJ the property lies within a ten-minute walk of Moorland Farm, J. Malcolm Belcher Fairgrounds, Borough Hall and NJ Transit’s Far Hills station, among other destinations.
“We’ve intentionally incorporated pedestrian-friendly design features that encourage walkable/bikeable access and interconnectedness with other in-town destinations." Melillo stated, “We’re optimistic that revitalization of our Far Hills Center will inspire others to introduce new options for people to enjoy within downtown Far Hills.”
Melillo Equities is a boutique real estate private equity firm uniquely positioned to revitalize NJ’s bucolic Somerset Hills in a manner which is community responsive, socially conscious, and environmentally responsible. Through our geographically concentrated and relationship-driven approach, we collaborate closely with local municipal leaders and community stakeholders to actualize our vision. For more information regarding Melillo Equities, visit its website at melilloequities.com or Instagram @MelilloEquities.
Contact
Melillo Equities LLCContact
Kathleen Shea
908-997-0986
https://www.melilloequities.com/
Kathleen Shea
908-997-0986
https://www.melilloequities.com/
Categories