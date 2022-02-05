Infosec Institute Announces $225,000 of Cybersecurity Education Scholarships to Close Cyber Skills and Diversity Gap
15 New Cybersecurity Scholarships to be Awarded across Five Underrepresented Categories in the Cybersecurity Industry
Madison, WI, February 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider, today announced $225,000 in cybersecurity education scholarship opportunities to help veterans, students and underrepresented groups in security launch and advance their careers. Since its inception, the Infosec Accelerate Scholarship Program has awarded over $500,000 in educational opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity professionals.
The Infosec Accelerate Scholarship Program was established in 2018 to encourage new talent to join our industry and close the growing cybersecurity skills and diversity gap. Each year, up to 15 scholarship recipients receive lifetime subscriptions to Infosec Skills, including access to over 1,400 hands-on courses, in-demand certification training and 100s of virtual labs in Infosec’s cloud-hosted cyber ranges. Providing accessible training opportunities is one of the many ways Infosec hopes to fill the 3.5 million open cybersecurity roles worldwide and increase diverse representation in cybersecurity.
“The need for trained cyber professionals continues to grow, and so does our commitment to helping aspiring professionals advance their careers or get started in this industry,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “Cybersecurity education can be cost and time prohibitive. Our goal with these scholarships is to break down the barrier of entry, helping fill security roles with talent who bring new perspectives and experiences to our industry.”
The Infosec Accelerate Scholarship Program includes five categories. Applications are now open to those who meet one or more of the following qualifications:
Infosec Accelerate Women Scholarship
Infosec Accelerate Military/Veteran Scholarship
Infosec Accelerate BIPOC Scholarship
Infosec Accelerate Undergraduate Scholarship
Infosec Accelerate LGBTQI+ Scholarship
“Now in the fifth year of offering this program, we’re proud to support the growth of our scholarship winners,” said Koziol. “We’ve seen many successes with our previous recipients, the motivation and drive they have to learn is inspiring. We will continue to push for and provide opportunities for all types of people to excel in the cybersecurity industry.”
The 2022 Infosec Accelerate Scholarship Program application deadline is July 31, 2022. Infosec will announce scholarship winners in the first week of September. Applicants can apply for more than one category if they meet the criteria and submit a separate application for each.
Learn more and apply for an Infosec Accelerate Scholarship - www.infosecinstitute.com/scholarship-opportunities-for-aspiring-cybersecurity-professionals
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
Scholarship Contact
Camille Raymond, Client Advocacy and Community Manager
camille.raymond@infosecinstitute.com
608-571-3365
