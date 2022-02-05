Perle IOLAN SCG Console Servers Now Offer Software-Selectable RS232/422/485 Interfaces
Multiprotocol interface support increase the value of serial-based equipment by enabling secure serial data transmission across existing Ethernet networks.
Princeton, NJ, February 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Perle Systems, a global manufacturer of secure device networking hardware, today announced IOLAN SCG Console Servers that incorporate EIA-232, EIA-422, and EIA-485 signals on a single RJ45 interface with support for up to 48 ports. The ability to individually configure each interface type using software commands enables organizations to access and support a variety of serial-based devices in their network.
IOLAN SCG Console Servers help organizations increase the value of their serial-based equipment by enabling secure serial data transmission across existing Ethernet networks without costly or complex infrastructure changes. Easy to set up and manage, the IOLAN SCG’s software-selectable RS232/422/485 interfaces simplify configuration and eliminate mechanical tampering associated with DIP switches. And, because a standard unit can be shipped across multiple sites, regardless of specific serial devices deployed at each location, last-minute hardware configurations are minimized and the total cost of deployment and ownership is reduced.
The new IOLAN G16 RS-Multi Card, with 16 x software-selectable RS232/422/485 RJ45 interfaces can be purchased pre-installed in an IOLAN SCG Console Server or as a field upgradeable accessory. It can also be used in any combination with IOLAN G16 RS232 Cards and IOLAN G16 USB Cards.
"We recognize that every network is unique,” says John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems. “The modular mix and match IOLAN SCG Console Servers provide multiple layers of accessibility and management that ease deployment and future-proofing existing investments."
Modular IOLAN SCG Console Servers offer up to three secure remote access methods to critical network devices.
Any dual combination of two 10/100/1000Base-T RJ45 Ports and two 100/1000Base-X SFP Fiber Ports can be used. This design provides users with a flexible, cost-effective solution to transmit data from mission-critical equipment over Copper or Fiber-based Ethernet networks.
Built-in high-speed LTE with HSPA+, UMTS, EDGE, and GPRS/GSM fallback networks to protect against wired LAN failure. It can also be used to transmit serial data or establish a direct serial to serial peer connection, over cellular networks. This is ideal when devices are located where hardwired Ethernet connections are not available but cellular networks, with their affordable data packages, are accessible.
Built-in WiFi network access over dual-band radio antennas for optimal wireless performance, signal reliability, and range.
With advanced network security features, recognized authentication schemes, and standard data encryption tools, IT administrators can feel confident that network data transmissions, and all access to the console admin ports on IT equipment, are secure. All Perle IOLAN Console Servers only use high-end components to ensure product reliability. Perle backs this up with a Lifetime Warranty to guarantee user satisfaction.
