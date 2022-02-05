Orion Harsh Environment IP68 Fans Are Now Being Distributed by New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics announces availability of 90 Dual Ball Bearing System Axial Models in AC and DC Lines.
Northvale, NJ, February 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the IP68-rated Orion Fans’ Harsh Environment AC and DC Fan Series. Offered in a variety of frame sizes, Orion Fans axial fans deliver a waterproof design for harsh environments. The IP68 rating ensures that the motor has complete protection from dust and other particles and can be completely submerged in water of depths up to three meters. With the DC Fans, special functions are available such as alarms, tachometers, thermistor speed controls and temperature sensors.
These Orion Harsh Environment AC/DC Fans are designed for demanding wash-down applications and are ATEX-certified for Zone 2 and other harsh environments. They feature a dual ball bearing system design and PBT, UL94V-0 plastic or Aluminum die-cast frames. These IP68-rated fans are designed for alternative energy, commercial refrigeration, food & beverage processing, marine, outdoor machinery, outdoor telecom systems, transportation and other applications.
The launch of nine new IP68-rated DC fans series totaling 90 different models offers engineers design variety and flexibility to meet most any application requirement. With air flows ranging from 14 to 300 CFM, these IP68-rated DC fans maximize air movement and heat dissipation to extend electronic component and system operating life. The IP68- rated DC fans are available in sizes from 60mm to 172mm. Special functions are also offered to meet application demands including alarm, tachometer, thermistor speed control, temperature sensor and more.
Features & Benefits:
• AC - Brushless EC Motor, Electronically Protected
• DC - Brushless DC Motor, Auto Restart, Polarity Protected, Electronically Protected
• Dual Ball Bearing System
• 2 Wire Leads
• Frame PBT UL94V-0 Plastic
• Impeller PBT UL94V0- Plastic
• Operating Temp: AC: -15°C to +65°C; DC: -20°C to +70°C
Applications:
• Alternative Energy
• Commercial Refrigeration
• Food & Beverage Processing
• Marine
• Outdoor Machinery
• Outdoor Telecom Systems
• Transportation
“The additions of these IP68-rated DC fans expand our existing family of solutions for harsh environment applications,” said David Luna, VP of Marketing at Orion Fans. “The IP68-rated versions give customers additional protection especially when combined with louvered fan guards and specialty filters.”
New Yorker Electronics supplies Orion Fans AC and DC Fans, EC Fans, Dual Voltage Fans, High Static Pressure Fans, Harsh Environment Fans, IP68-Rated Fans and more.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
These Orion Harsh Environment AC/DC Fans are designed for demanding wash-down applications and are ATEX-certified for Zone 2 and other harsh environments. They feature a dual ball bearing system design and PBT, UL94V-0 plastic or Aluminum die-cast frames. These IP68-rated fans are designed for alternative energy, commercial refrigeration, food & beverage processing, marine, outdoor machinery, outdoor telecom systems, transportation and other applications.
The launch of nine new IP68-rated DC fans series totaling 90 different models offers engineers design variety and flexibility to meet most any application requirement. With air flows ranging from 14 to 300 CFM, these IP68-rated DC fans maximize air movement and heat dissipation to extend electronic component and system operating life. The IP68- rated DC fans are available in sizes from 60mm to 172mm. Special functions are also offered to meet application demands including alarm, tachometer, thermistor speed control, temperature sensor and more.
Features & Benefits:
• AC - Brushless EC Motor, Electronically Protected
• DC - Brushless DC Motor, Auto Restart, Polarity Protected, Electronically Protected
• Dual Ball Bearing System
• 2 Wire Leads
• Frame PBT UL94V-0 Plastic
• Impeller PBT UL94V0- Plastic
• Operating Temp: AC: -15°C to +65°C; DC: -20°C to +70°C
Applications:
• Alternative Energy
• Commercial Refrigeration
• Food & Beverage Processing
• Marine
• Outdoor Machinery
• Outdoor Telecom Systems
• Transportation
“The additions of these IP68-rated DC fans expand our existing family of solutions for harsh environment applications,” said David Luna, VP of Marketing at Orion Fans. “The IP68-rated versions give customers additional protection especially when combined with louvered fan guards and specialty filters.”
New Yorker Electronics supplies Orion Fans AC and DC Fans, EC Fans, Dual Voltage Fans, High Static Pressure Fans, Harsh Environment Fans, IP68-Rated Fans and more.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
Categories