Clark Synthesis, Inc Releases the New AW439 All-Weather™ Pro 2X Transducer
Littleton, CO, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clark Synthesis, Inc has launched the AW439 All-Weather™ Pro2X Transducer, a significant addition to the All-Weather™ product line. What customers have traditionally enjoyed indoors can now be experienced outdoors. The AW439 is designed to turn outdoor decking and staging into subwoofers that users can hear and feel. This new Transducer offers twice the output of the AW339 with the ability to activate an area up to 4 times the size of the current AW339.
Bill Phillips, President and Owner of Clark Synthesis, Inc. shares his excitement about this new product, “The AW439 is a complete game changer for outdoor experiences. Haptic Feedback / Tactile Sound can now be integrated on a wider scale and at a lower overall price.”
Decks for Parties
Backyard wood decks can be turned into subwoofers. Guests will hear the low frequency audio with their ears and through bone conduction. Since the music is produced vertically, the neighbors will likely never hear the thump, thump, thump as they do from traditional outdoor subwoofers.
Decks for Relaxation
By playing relaxing music through a deck, a user in a recliner can hear and feel the music, bringing a new level muscles and joint relaxation.
Outdoor Stages
When outdoor stages are activated, bands can play and dancers can dance completely in sync. This greatly improves performances and performer’s enjoyment.
The AW439 is in stock and available for immediate purchase.
About Clark Synthesis
Since 1994, Clark Synthesis has been designing and manufacturing full-frequency, full-fidelity Tactile Sound Transducers (TSTs) for the home theater, virtual reality, gaming, Prosound, and military training markets. Clark Synthesis Transducers are used to convert spas into speakers and decks into subwoofers. The Diluvio™ Underwater Loudspeaker is featured in swimming pools at resorts, on cruise ships, in water shows, and in backyards worldwide.
