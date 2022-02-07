Granite Commercial Real Estate, LLC Sources BJ's Gas Location
Nashua, NH, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Granite Commercial Real Estate (“GCRE”) was engaged to represent BJ’s Wholesale Club in sourcing a new southern New Hampshire location for a BJ’s Gas Station. James Prieto, Director of Real Estate, at GCRE secured a site at 210 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua. The site is BJ’s Gas' 5th New Hampshire location as it seeks to expand its footprint in the market.
“Brokering the new BJ’s Gas station location on Daniel Webster Highway was particularly rewarding given the zoning constraints and tight real estate market in Nashua’s most desirable retail corridor. GCRE was able to procure an off-market site in close proximity to BJ’s existing warehouse club and in a prominent location with easy access on a divided highway. The property is also at a signalized intersection and is exceptionally busy every time I am there,” stated James Prieto, Director of Real Estate, at Granite Commercial Real Estate.
Granite Commercial Real Estate is a top provider of brokerage, consulting and property development services with millions of square feet sold, leased and developed. Granite Commercial Real Estate is headquartered in Nashua, NH. To learn more about GCRE, email at info@granitecre.com.
