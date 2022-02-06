DJ Skooch Launches Free Wake+Rave Online Morning Dance Party
Jen Scumaci, known locally as DJ Skooch, has launched WAKE+RAVE (online), a high-intensity morning dance party to help people kickstart their days. WAKE+RAVE is live-streamed by DJ Skooch every Wednesday morning 7-8AM (Eastern Time Zone) and is free to all participants.
Coined “The Community’s DJ,” Scumaci has provided the soundtrack for community-focused events including TEDx Portsmouth, Portsmouth PRIDE, Telluride by the Sea at The Music Hall, Beats with Benefits at The Wilder, and PechaKucha Night at 3S ArtSpace.
As COVID continues to limit in-person gatherings, WAKE+RAVE aims to help people boost their happy hormones first thing in the morning by tuning in and dancing from home while interacting with others who are doing the same. Research has shown that music and movement reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve mood, mental alertness, and memory. But perhaps the biggest opportunity with WAKE+RAVE is to keep people connected to each other through a global pandemic.
“Community is everything to me. Community is all about connection, and I am a firm believer that there is nothing more important. In my worldview, nothing is permanent - everything is fleeting. So all we really have (and all we really are) is energy in the present moment. The question then becomes whether we use that energy to bring people together or to push them apart,” says Scumaci.
Learn more about WAKE+RAVE and reserve your spot at www.wakeandrave.com.
Jen Scumaci (DJ Skooch) has been DJing since 2014 and is recognized as one of the best remix, beat-mix, and mashup DJs in the Greater Seacoast NH area. Skooch has been the opening DJ for the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem National Tour, Thievery Corporation’s Treasures from the Temple Tour, INBOUND Rocks Presents Amy Schumer (2017) and Two Dope Queens (2018). Her passion is using music and movement to create safe and inclusive social spaces for BIPOC, womxn, and the LGBTQ+ community, namely See-You-Next-Tuesdays at Fool’s Errand Boston, The Sagamore Club Presents Series at The Press Room, BIPOC Fest, and Women’s Weekend Ogunquit.
Facebook: @DJSkooch | Instagram: @j_skooch | Twitter: @DJ_Skooch | TikTok: @dj_skooch
Contact
Jen Scumaci
603-285-1143
https://www.wakeandrave.com
