Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces New Partnership with Vehicles For Charity
Fayetteville, GA, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) announced today that it is launching a new donation program in partnership with Vehicles For Charity. Vehicle owners can now donate their unwanted but usable vehicles to benefit WDA. Vehicles can be donated at any time. The proceeds of each donation support transformational Christian discipleship around the world.
WDA will use the support from the vehicle donation program to benefit its Restoring Your Heart program and WDA Leadership Institute training program. Since 2015, WDA has trained 37,008 leaders in these programs who have collectively discipled 492,212 people.
Call 1-866-628-CARS to speak to a representative. Vehicles will be picked up in 3-5 days at the donor’s convenience. Donors must provide a clean title and make sure the vehicle has no major damage. A receipt for the donation will be sent as a follow-up in the mail for tax purposes.
All unwanted but usable vehicles are accepted including cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, RVs, etc. Some restrictions apply. Call 1-866-628-CARS for more information.
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974. More information can be found at: www.disciplebuilding.org.
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
