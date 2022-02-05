1U Slim Rackmount Computer with Intel Celeron N3160 Quad Core CPU for Office & Business Applications - RMC81108
Chino, CA, February 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes Corporation, a leading provider of industrial computer and display solutions, proudly presents RMC81108, an industrial low-power 1U rack mount computer ideal for industrial environments and office applications. The rackmount system utilizes the Intel Braswell Celeron N3160 quad-core processor and features DDR3L-1600 SODIMM memory (up to 8GB), dual storage support (1 x M.2 SATA + 1 x 2.5” SATA internal drive bay), watchdog timer 10-255 min/sec, AMI UEFI Flash ROM BIOS, and 2 x Gigabit LAN. RMC81108 supports one full-size open mini-PCIE slot for add-in expansion cards.
The rackmount computer features a slim all-metal 1U (1.73”) chassis and is only 9.92” in-depth, allowing customers to easily mount the computer into shallow rack cabinets. The front chassis has a mesh front panel design and includes one power button, one reset button, LED indicator lights for power and HDD activity, and two USB 2.0 ports. In addition, the rear panel has alternative power and reset switches. The rear I/O includes three USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4b (3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz) port, two Gigabit LAN, two serial ports (1 x RS232, 1 x RS232/422/485), three 3.5mm Audio Jack (Line-out, Line-in, Mic-in), and one AC-in Plug. Furthermore, the rackmount computer is equipped with a 200W FlexATX power supply and 3 x 40mm cooling fans.
RMC81108 is a highly reliable 1U rackmount computer system ideal for everyday business tasks and space-limited applications. All of our systems will go through a quality test and burn-in procedure prior to shipping. Please visit RMC81108 - 1U Rackmount Computer for detailed specifications. If you need a custom solution that isn’t offered, please contact them about your specifications and requirements.
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
About Acnodes Corporation
Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.
