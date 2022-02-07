Yesterday's Concert Brings Concerts Back to Life in New Season
We all have a story of seeing our favorite band for the first time. These stories mean more to us than the songs performed. For music fanatics, concerts are mile markers to life’s greatest achievements. What if we could bring these stories back to life? Drop back into the greatest night of your life with Yesterday’s Concert, a concert memory in a podcast.
Memphis, TN, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The premiere episode of Yesterday's Concert second podcast season is slated for release on February 21.
Yesterday’s Concert is a highly produced and unique take on concert reviews. The host, Lance Ingram, has attended more than 750 concerts since 2005, and his show takes an in-depth look at why concerts matter. This unique podcast opens the pages of Lance’s personal jam journal to take followers on a live music odyssey. Through thumping bass and screeching guitar riffs, these stories provide that after-show live music glow through creative storytelling.
His first concert was the Allman Brothers Band in his home state of Mississippi, and he found it to be a life-defining moment. “Although I hated jamming, when the band let loose, I was mystified at the live energy. The way the music interacted with the crowd was much, much larger than me.”
From a child who exclusively listened to Elvis Presley to a college student working towards Rolling Stone, and now, a live music fanatic, Lance has built a resume of reviews, and concert experiences. Yesterday’s Concert is a product of his love for live music and a love of journalism.
The second season of Yesterday's Concert begins on Monday, February 21, and fans can enjoy the thrill of the inaugural season before the new season premieres. Released weekly on Mondays, each episode features a specific concert and sounds more like your favorite murder/mystery podcast (although the content is not) than music commentary.
Yesterday’s Concert is available everywhere you get podcasts.
To listen, please visit www.yesterdaysconcert.com/listen or anchor.fm/yesterdays-concert.
