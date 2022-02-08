Degree Controls Adds BACnet® Airflow Sensor with Color Touch Screen to Its Suite of Airflow Monitors
Degree Controls launched Sensor200, the first BACnet® airflow sensor with color touch screen for facility managers to achieve local and remote communication.
Milford, NH, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Degree Controls announced release of the Rooster™ Sensor200, the first BACnet® air velocity and temperature sensor with built-in color touch panel for facility management professionals to achieve local and remote communication simultaneously. Sensor200 comes calibrated and ready to deploy with a probe-style sensor to monitor ducted airflow.
The Rooster™ Sensor200 provides real-time audible and visual notification at the display module, as well as concurrent communication to a building controller over RS485 with the BACnet® MS/TP communication protocol. For time savings and convenience, physical and digital configuration programming also work together. Users may configure Sensor200 using its own touch screen display, or remotely, through BACnet®.
The Rooster™ Sensor200 is a feature-rich sensor with display, delivering maximum flexibility and control to airflow monitoring applications. Alarm output behavior is fully configurable, and dual password protection allows users to personalize operational experience, but not override safety features set by facility managers. To future-proof airflow monitoring investments, Sensor200’s built-in USB port allows for in-the-field firmware updates. Advanced controls include I/O to drive fans, lighting, or a separate alarm to signal that a bypass control mode is active, useful in notifying users that a backup fan is moving air. In addition, Sensor200’s PI output may be applied for setpoint control.
The Rooster™ Sensor200 is ideal for monitoring airflow in ducts as well as inlets and outlets of manifold systems, where users want to know if a leg of the air system has been compromised. The probe sensor is 287mm (11.3”) long to access larger ducts and is securely mounted using the included clamp-style fitting. To initiate airflow monitoring with Sensor200, simply install the sensor and display module, and then configure alarm thresholds. Volumetric flow is easily enabled by entering duct information, and ACH (air changes per hour) functionality is available to measure the air volume added to, or removed from, spaces within buildings.
“This is the first airflow sensor that can be configured at the device itself, or from the building controller, where users can monitor system status locally, while the sensor communicates with the building system,” said John Callanan, Account Manager for Degree Controls.
Contact
Degree Controls
Sheila Dunn
603-672-8900
https://www.degreec.com/
Sheila Dunn
603-672-8900
https://www.degreec.com/
