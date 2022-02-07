ThrottleNet Named Top Cybersecurity Firm for 3rd Year in a Row by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet Also Honored for Best in Customer Service.
St. Louis, MO, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ThrottleNet has once again been named the recipient of two prestigious business awards by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The firm has been recognized as one of the area’s top cybersecurity firms and has named a Best in Customer Service company.
2022 marks the third year in a row ThrottleNet has been named to the list of top cybersecurity firms. These companies perform at the highest level to ensure client businesses maintain a high level of data privacy through top line products and services for antivirus and malware protection. They provide an escalated approach to prevent any type of cyber disaster.
“Our team is totally dedicated to protecting our clients and building the highest level of protection to stop data piracy,” said George Rosenthal, President. “Each client receives a customized best practices security program so their network is highly protected. Overall we have saved clients millions of dollars in thwarting a variety of ransomware attacks. Our entire team is excited to be recognized for these efforts.”
A multiple award winner for Best in Customer Service, ThrottleNet has received this honor nine times, representing the best of the best in maintaining the highest quality in product and service delivery.
“Customer service has always been and will always be a top priority at ThrottleNet. We take great pride in our ability to consistently deliver high-quality IT services on time and on budget,” adds Rosenthal. “To do this consistently, year after year, is what sets ThrottleNet apart from other firms in the St. Louis area.”
ThrottleNet constantly tracks customer satisfaction and has received over 227 Google reviews from happy clients with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. “These are customers who choose to share their experience working with us. Our staff not only helps clients improve their business operations but also saves them money. It’s no doubt why more and more companies are outsourcing all their cybersecurity and technology needs to ThrottleNet.”
The full list of Best In Customer Firms appears in the January 2022 edition of Small Business Monthly and Top Cybersecurity Firms appears in the February 2022 edition.
About ThrottleNet Inc.
Ranked as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis for six years in a row by Small Business Monthly, ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of the region’s top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. Whether it’s Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Backup, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com
