The Sales Pro Online University Destined to Change the Game Surpasses 22,000 Students
The Sales Pro University ups the ante on sales performance reaching over 22,000 students and over 30,000 enrollments with a newly launched interactive online sales training program that says, “we dare you to get bored.”
San Diego, CA, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ever wanted an award-winning sales trainer in your pocket? 22,000 students answered that question. Award winning author, certified Go-Giver speaker, Founder of Applied Excellence and creator of The Sales Pro University Paul Anderson states, "We’ve combined time-tested strategies with a fun, modern approach, Microlearning videos with animations, live sessions, comics, exercises, action plans, and reinforcements that get sellers tangible profits. Anderson adds, our lessons burst with inspiration because we get into the blood of what's important, the student experiences a learning environment that's thoroughly modern without any of the boring, old-fashioned techniques that fail to engage. Moreover, our content is designed to drive memory recall, are up to date and highly relevant to what many C-Suite executives are calling America 2.0. The Sales Pro University is fully focused on training top sellers to build honest client-centered relationships. This approach has proven to resonate with its students with over fifty percent enrolling in more than one course totaling over 30,000 enrollments."
For more information: https://www.thesalesprouniversity.com
About Paul Anderson
Paul Anderson has accumulated 25 plus years of top sales and leadership achievement. He is the creator of The Sales Pro Learning and Development Company a Certified Go-Giver Speaker and Coach, and the author of the award-winning book, "The Sales Pro" and "D.R.E.A.M."
