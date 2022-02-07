Chetu Announces Unprecedented 2021 Growth Amid Prolific Expansion of Domestic & International Offices and Block of Hours Service Offerings
Global Software Provider’s Record-Setting Growth Leads to Continued International Expansion with New HQ, Software Delivery Centers, Support Services and Expanded Workforce
Sunrise, FL, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, today announced the details of the company’s tremendous growth for the 2021 fiscal year. The company indicated that it has exceeded $67.34 million in revenue and 23.74 percent in growth, as well as revealed projected expansion plans for 2022.
Now entering its 22nd year of operation, 2021 has proven to be the company’s best year on record, as the company celebrates breaking the 67 million in revenue milestone and once again experiencing a year of double-digit growth. As part of this success, the company continued to expand both its domestic and global operations and increased its number of dedicated software solution experts to over 2,200.
Further embracing its role as a global provider of software solutions, Chetu continued to invest in its international presence. The company opened up an additional office space in the burgeoning tech hub of Birmingham, England, as well as augmented the facilities at one of its Noida campuses in India to accommodate an additional 550 developers on a new 25,000 square-foot development floor. Furthermore, Chetu has expanded its offerings in Latin America, augmenting its sales and development teams with local, native Spanish speakers.
On the domestic front, Chetu expanded into an even larger headquarters facility in Sunrise, Florida, to meet the demands of the growing business, as well as opened a new software delivery center in Tempe, Arizona, to help bolster its growing West Coast presence.
Regarding new services, Chetu implemented its new Block of Hours program, which includes both technical and non-technical support services for partner products and DevOps CI/CD automation.
“2021 was another record year for our company, and it would never have been possible without the work of our incredible team members around the globe,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “As an entirely organically-grown company, exceeding $67 million in revenue and seeing sustained double-digit growth is truly remarkable. We are excited to build on this success and continue to offer our world-class services to even more clients worldwide.”
In 2022, Chetu is set to continue growing its international software development facilities with the opening of two new campuses in Noida, acting as both a new development center and training facility. The new buildings will feature the same state-of-the-art amenities as the other two campuses and bring the total development and training space in Noida to over 221,000 square feet.
About Chetu:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has sixteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and over 2,200 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.
