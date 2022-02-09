Legends and Idols Film
The Award-winning art documentary "Legends and Idols" is being released by Gravitas Ventures distributors in the USA and Canada on major VOD streaming networks this month (Feb 23).
Los Angeles, CA, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gravitas Ventures and Artists in Hollywood present "Legends and Idols," an award winning feature documentary about artist Willard Snow.
Mark Knudson’s artistic documentary film, Legends and Idols, will release on digital and cable video on major demand platforms on February 23rd (Comcast, Dish, Verizon and many more). The film is now available for pre-order on iTunes/Apple TV. Los Angeles-based artist, Willard Snow, showcases his unique and captivating art, with just an iPhone, some paint, and the power of rock-and-roll. Many years in the making, this artistic documentary film not only is a showcase for Willard Snow’s art but is a work of art on its own with musical performances, special effects, and original music.
Legends and Idols takes on a classic modern experience as it depicts the struggles that every artist must face when following the muse. Legendary artist, Willard Snow, faces many obstacles along the way, yet is determined to forge a path. Willard is most known for creating astounding and intricate painted portraits of Rock and Rollers Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Jerry Garcia and others. Speaking on the creative direction of the film, Director Mark Knudson shares his feelings:
“I hope this film will inspire other artists across the country and around the world to persevere with their artistic vision.”
Guest Stars interviewed in the film who take interest in Willard and his art include, Johnny Romeo the world famous Australian Pop-Artist, who’s work flows in a similar vein as Willards, Mark Schulman who drums for Pink, and Jon Anderson of Yes. Embedded in the film are music video style scenes of the creative process and artistic scenes complimenting the art being introduced throughout the film.
The film’s soundtrack follows a repertoire of musical artists including “Jupiter’s Return” and “Gods of Eden,” by Paul Barrett and his band One World Government, most notably recognized at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Much of the film surrounds a special snare drum project for Pink drummer Mark Schulman. At Mark’s request, Willard designs and paints it. The delivery of the snare brings the film to life with Mark’s personality and enthusiasm over the final product. Mark Schulman contributed to the soundtrack with "Zades Playground," which can also be heard in the film as Willard paints the drum. Michael Drebert, the film’s composer has also written and recorded several new Pop-Rock songs for the film including "My Heart" that match the themes which inspire the soul.
Press info: www.artistsih.net
Social Media information: Linktr.ee/legendsandidolsmovie
About Gravitas Ventures
Gravitas Ventures is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and Documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent releases include Queen Bees directed by Michael Lembeck, Our Friend directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel, Vanguard directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan, The Secret: Dare to Dream, directed by Andy Tennant and starring Katie Holmes; For more information, please visit @GravitasVentures.
Media Contact:
Mark Knudson
213-523-9329
idolslegends@gmail
