Ntune Entertainment Group Artist NTG Releases “Ayebobo” for the Culture
Philadelphia, PA, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today Ntune Entertainment Group announces the release of “Ayebobo” by female emcee NTG. NTG is half of the self proclaimed “Philadelphia’s Power Couple.” The “Power Couple” other half is emcee Yung Draw. The two began doing music together in 2011 were married in 2015 and have being doing music collectively ever since. "Ayebobo" is NTG’s love song for God, the journey of faith & living life to the fullest. The single is available on Ntune’s Website along with all major distribution sites including Apple Music, Tidal & Amazon.
About “Philly’s Power Couple” they have successfully worked alongside other artists, including Tone Trump,Reed Dollaz, Legendary Hip Hop artist Kurtis Blow, DJ Too Tuff of The Tuff Crew, Hip Hop Artist Cyhi The Prince (signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings), to mention a few. Philadelphia’s Power Couple also co-produced an independent showcase with Air It Out Radio featuring DJ Drewski of Love and Hip Hop New York and Hot 97. Philadelphia’s Power Couple have been featured in magazines like XXL Magazine, Hip Hop Weekly Magazine, The Hype Magazine, Stardom 101 Magazine, Up Next Magazine, and Street Motivation Magazine. They have also been featured on popular hip-hop sites, such as Hip Hop Dx, This Is 50, All Hip Hop, Hip Hop Since 1987, Hip Hop Vibe, and others. Radio appearances include Coast 2 Coast , 98.5 Fm The Wire, Cali’s Best Radio Show, The Magnetic Mixtape, Air It Out Radio, Gloca Wear Radio, The Real Deal Radio, and many more.
About Ntune Entertainment Group, founded in 2013 by Philadelphia’s Power Couple of hip-hop, NTG and Yung Draw, Ntune Entertainment Group is an independent platform where artists can get the support they need to produce their brand of music. The independent label is designed to be affordable for all every artist budget. For more information, visit Ntune’s official site.
NTG is currently seeking opportunities, interviews, features and more. Contact NTG, Yung Draw & Ntune Entertainment Group through their official website.
About “Philly’s Power Couple” they have successfully worked alongside other artists, including Tone Trump,Reed Dollaz, Legendary Hip Hop artist Kurtis Blow, DJ Too Tuff of The Tuff Crew, Hip Hop Artist Cyhi The Prince (signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings), to mention a few. Philadelphia’s Power Couple also co-produced an independent showcase with Air It Out Radio featuring DJ Drewski of Love and Hip Hop New York and Hot 97. Philadelphia’s Power Couple have been featured in magazines like XXL Magazine, Hip Hop Weekly Magazine, The Hype Magazine, Stardom 101 Magazine, Up Next Magazine, and Street Motivation Magazine. They have also been featured on popular hip-hop sites, such as Hip Hop Dx, This Is 50, All Hip Hop, Hip Hop Since 1987, Hip Hop Vibe, and others. Radio appearances include Coast 2 Coast , 98.5 Fm The Wire, Cali’s Best Radio Show, The Magnetic Mixtape, Air It Out Radio, Gloca Wear Radio, The Real Deal Radio, and many more.
About Ntune Entertainment Group, founded in 2013 by Philadelphia’s Power Couple of hip-hop, NTG and Yung Draw, Ntune Entertainment Group is an independent platform where artists can get the support they need to produce their brand of music. The independent label is designed to be affordable for all every artist budget. For more information, visit Ntune’s official site.
NTG is currently seeking opportunities, interviews, features and more. Contact NTG, Yung Draw & Ntune Entertainment Group through their official website.
Contact
Ntune Entertainment GroupContact
Natalie Mann
267-713-2442
www.ntuneentgrp.com
Natalie Mann
267-713-2442
www.ntuneentgrp.com
Categories