Jeff Tucker Appointed Chairman of the Transportation & Logistics Steering Committee for BSMA
BSMA appoints Jeff Tucker to be the Chairman of the Steering Committee for Transportation & Logistics.
Haddonfield, NJ, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Bio Supply Management Alliance (BSMA), the global community of supply chain management professionals in Life Sciences, announced the appointment of Jeffrey G. Tucker to be the Chairman of the Transportation & Logistics Steering Committee. The Steering Committee is a global forum of logistics executives of drug manufacturers, service providers, technology enablers, academicians, and trade agencies. Jeffrey Tucker will lead its mission to advance the logistics industry in terms of its processes, people, technology, and network through collaboration among the stakeholders.
As the third-generation CEO of Tucker Company Worldwide, Jeff oversees sales, marketing, and the company’s industry presence. He is a former chairman of the board of directors for the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA). He chairs the committee for, and has co-authored each edition of, TIA’s “Carrier Selection Framework” which provides guidance on selection of safe motor carriers. Jeff has testified before Congress on truck safety matters and was named by a USDOT Administrator to a special committee to advise USDOT on highway safety. He is on the board of directors for the National Industrial Transportation League and chairs its Highway Transportation Committee.
Devendra Mishra, Executive Director of BSMA, stated, “Jeff Tucker has been an extraordinary leader in addressing the vulnerabilities of the supply chain during the COVID pandemic. Jeff has provided to the community his unique insights pertaining to ground transportation where issues of demand and supply, capacity constraints, transportation cost projections and trends, truck driver crisis and the need to optimize interface with inter-modal carriers have been critical. He will continue to help supply chain professionals navigate through these turbulent times.”
Jeffrey Tucker responded, “BSMA will help members navigate a global supply chain realizing chaos from pandemic and an accelerated commercial revolution. We will seek to provide clarity, guidance and practical insight to ensure member success.”
For details of the Transportation & Logistics Steering Committee, please visit https://biosupplyalliance.com/logistics-steering-committee/
The next major activity of the Steering Committee will be at the Annual BSMA Conference on June 22-23, 2022, in Foster City, CA.
About BSMA
Since its inception in 2007, BSMA is a global organization that fosters Innovation and Adoption of disruptive technologies within the end-to-end supply chain of the Life Sciences industry. With offices in California (USA), Brussels (Belgium) and Mumbai (India), BSMA promotes collaboration and networking between professionals of the biotech, pharmaceutical, academic and medical diagnostics enterprises. The Alliance partners with industry, academia, foundations, suppliers, technology enablers, research institutions, trade organizations and the government to improve productivity, quality, product and service integrity, risk mitigation, managerial talent development and patient care globally. It is also the home of start-up companies engaged in business development and scale up.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
