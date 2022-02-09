Attack Surface Management Platform, Quantum Armor, Now Includes Threat Intelligence
New York, NY, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Silent Breach today announced that Quantum Armor, their popular attack surface and cloud security management platform, now includes fully-automated Threat Intelligence monitoring.
Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, data analytics, and mitigation planning. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum Armor is able to perform agentless port monitoring, configuration reviews, log parsing, and attack surface benchmarking with the click of a button. With this latest upgrade, robust threat intelligence is now included at no extra charge.
“Many of the cybersecurity executives we talk to are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the large quantities of inbound data being generated,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “The challenge, then, becomes filtering this data in order to focus on the most relevant intelligence. This is where Quantum Armor’s Threat Intelligence truly shines.”
Some of the features included in the new Threat Intelligence module are:
Dark Web Scanning: Quantum Armor crawls the Dark Web around-the-clock and alerts users to any indications that they’ve suffered a data breach.
Look-Alike Detection: Malicious actors often replicate legitimate websites or applications. Quantum Armor tracks web data to ensure that any similar domains are under your control.
Data Breach Auditing: All public data breaches are automatically reviewed to ensure that they don’t contain any sensitive data or credentials tied to your organization.
Threat Events: Through our partnership with NATO, Quantum Armor provides a curated feed of ongoing global threats that may impact your organization.
“At our core, Silent Breach is committed to making cutting-edge cybersecurity accessible to all organizations, regardless of size or expertise,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “To that end, Quantum Armor was charged with the task of delivering a suite of critical security capabilities in an easy-to-use and simple fashion. The latest Threat Intelligence module is another step in that journey, and we’re excited to begin offering it to our clients.”
To learn more about Quantum Armor or schedule a demo, visit: https://quantum-armor.com
More information about Silent Breach can be found at: https://silentbreach.com/
About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and IoT industries.
Contact
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
150 West 25th Street, Suite 403
Manhattan, NY 10001
USA
