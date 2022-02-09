ISMG Announces Brian Pereira as Director of Global News Desk
Pereira brings close to three decades of experience to the role.
Princeton, NJ, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group Corp. (ISMG) is excited to announce the addition of Brian Pereira as the director of ISMG’s Global News Desk. Pereira is a veteran technology journalist with close to three decades of experience in technology media. He has wide-ranging experience in print, online, digital media, conference planning, and content creation.
“I am truly excited to be joining the Information Security Media Group. As I embark on this new journey, I endeavor to lead a team of writers and reporters that serve the ISMG’ Global News Desk (GND) -- and take it to new heights. GND produces the most updated cybersecurity news with analysis and deep insights for enterprises to act on, and I am privileged to serve it."
In his previous role, Pereira was the Editor-in-Chief of CISO MAG, which is owned and published by the EC-Council. Previously, he has held leadership positions at Businessworld, CHIP magazine and InformationWeek, among others.
As director of ISMG’s Global News Desk, Pereira will help oversee and expand 24x7 new-desk operations, producing news for a global audience. He will also spearhead efforts to continue to recruit, train and incubate top journalistic talent at ISMG.
“We are so pleased to welcome Brian to our team,” said Varun Haran, ISMG Managing Director Asia and Middle East. “As a senior editorial leader, he will add to the decades of experience at our editorial practice, and help the team achieve greater heights in producing industry leading global cybersecurity news content.”
“Over the past fifteen years, we have built a strong and consistently expanding team of journalists,” said Tom Field, editorial senior vice president at ISMG. “We look forward to Brian contributing to our growth and helping us build an even stronger foundation of seasoned, global journalists.”
ISMG’s global news desk is a one of its kind cybersecurity news-service in B2B technology media worldwide, focused exclusively on providing 24x7 mainstream-class, newsroom coverage in cybersecurity. Leveraging ISMG’s deep connections with the industry, it brings focus, depth, and pace to global cybersecurity news reportage.
“I want to emphasize that as the threat landscape evolves and grows at a rapid pace, ISMG continues to be at the forefront of cybersecurity news coverage and analysis, with the significant investments we make in our editorial practice globally, providing our unique audience with timely, accurate, and credible content,” Haran added. "ISMG’s content focuses on actionable takeaways, to keep our audience armed with the intelligence and insight needed to defend today’s complex enterprise environments against global threat actors," he said.
Independent industry observers concur that the increasing complexity and fluidity with which cybersecurity attacks are happening, suggests that 2022 will be an intense period for cybersecurity attacks and cybersecurity investments worldwide. ISMG expects to continue to expand its editorial presence to comprehensively address the constant growing need for information and education in cybersecurity.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our thirty media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges
Contact
Ryan Loder
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
