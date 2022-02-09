Four HealthONE Hospitals Nationally Recognized for Clinical Excellence and Among the Top 5 Percent of Hospitals in the Country
If All Hospitals Performed as Well as HealthONE and Other Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals, 160,256 Potential Lives Could Potentially be Saved*
Denver, CO, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Four HealthONE hospitals have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals™, placing them in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the country and overall leaders in clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades. The four HealthONE hospitals who have been recognized as America’s Best Hospitals include Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Methodology
Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals – with data insights not available anywhere else. To assess overall hospital performance, Healthgrades reviewed outcomes across more than 31 of the most common procedures and conditions. Recipients of this award have consistently delivered better than expected outcomes for their patients.
Impact
America’s 250 Best Hospital award recipients are making an impact. HealthONE hospitals are consistently recognized by independent, third-party organizations such as IBM Watson Health, which recognized the system this year as the top health system in the state and one of the five best large health systems in the nation. Additionally, several of HealthONE hospitals have received a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), plus four of the hospitals have received an A grade from the Leapfrog Group. Additionally, two HealthONE hospitals – Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora – are Magnet designated. As the universally recognized gold standard in nursing care, only about 6% of US hospitals achieve Magnet designation. From 2018-2020, patients treated in hospitals achieving this Healthgrades recognition on average had a 27.8 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive this award, as measured across 17 rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome. In fact, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to HealthONE’s recognized hospitals and other 2022 Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals, 160,256 lives could potentially have been saved from 2018-2020.*
“It is a great achievement to be awarded as one of Healthgrades’ America’s 250 Best Hospitals,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Now more than ever, patients are learning the importance of taking control of their health and using resources like Healthgrades to find the perfect hospital and caregiver match. We commend HealthONE for providing superior service and committing themselves to keeping their communities safe.”
“At HealthONE, our primary objective is to provide the highest quality healthcare to our patients and we believe our quality outcomes illustrate this commitment,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “This represents collaborative work by our entire system and the true culmination of our mission, which is that above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. Healthgrade’s acknowledgement of our attention to the care we provide every patient, every day is a testament to the thousands of colleagues, nurses and providers who put our patients first.”
With tools like hospital ratings and awards, Healthgrades helps consumers make confident healthcare decisions by enabling the evaluation and comparison of hospital performance to find the highest quality care. Visit Healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals for an in-depth look at HealthONE’s performance and profile to explore the highest quality care in Denver today. Consumers can also visit Healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, and access the complete methodology here.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 11 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company. HealthONE is leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their provider of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
Our health system, provider, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.
Healthgrades is part of RV Health, a Red Ventures business, which has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio including Healthline, Healthgrades, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy and Platejoy. Each month, RV Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.
Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com or learn more about our health system solutions at healthgrades.com/partners.
Contact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
