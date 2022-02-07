Endless Night Los Angeles Vampire Ball Returns on February 20th 2022
Vampires Gather Once Again for the Endless Night Los Angeles Vampire Ball 2022
Los Angeles, CA, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Endless Night presents the Los Angeles Vampire Ball 2022 at the Globe Theatre on Sunday February 20th. Created by the Impresario Father Sebastiaan, a leading expert on the vampire / Vampyre culture, master fangsmith of the Sabretooth Clan and author of Black Veils and Vampyre Magick. The Endless Night Vampire Ball is heralded as “The No. 1 Halloween party in the world” by TripAdvisor and has also been described as “A Venetian masquerade ball meets a vampire court with the energy of a rock concert and the elegance of a 19th century burlesque cabaret.”
Endless Night began in 1996 as the “Vampyre Ball of New York” with the “Main Gala Event,” the New Orleans Vampire Ball, over Halloween weekend at the House of Blues annually since 2000. The name Endless Night comes from the William Blake poem “Auguries of Innocence” in which he states, “Some are born to Sweet Delight, Others are born to Endless Night.”
This years entertainment and festivities will include:
⁃ Master of ceremonies will be Harvey Guillén who plays Guillermo de la Cruz in the epic mocumentary TV series What We Do in the Shadows.
⁃ A Vampyre Wedding of Father Sebastiaan and his bride Lady Lyn, presided by Ghost Adventures TV star and psychic witch Patti Negri. - 00h40
⁃ Live music by the band Neon Coven and James Charles Miller who appeared on the Queen of the Damned soundtrack. - 22h30-23h30
⁃ Shock illusionist Dan Sperry will weave his magic and he has been featured on Master of Illusions. - 00h10
⁃ International fetish model Dani Divine of London will be performing ritual burlesque. - 00h10
⁃ DJs Matt V Christ and Erik Aengel will spin vampire classics on the main floor all night with special guest Lord Fer of Mexico City.
⁃ In the underworld Salvador of the Crooked Path Apocathary will be presenting the Temple of the Dark Goddess with at ritual at 23h30 and all female DJs Lilith Kat & Pyrce (Bar Sin).
⁃ Friday night Feb 18th will be the VIP Vampire Salon at a secret location and Saturday the 19th preparty at Bar Sinister.
⁃ During the day on Feb 19th visit the Vampire Bazaar at Boardners from Noon-6pm with over 20 vendors, shows and drinks. Presented by oddities shop Memento Mori LA.
They look forward to making this one of the best and most unique Vampire Balls yet.
For more info please email our publicist Asa at press@endlessnight.com
Web: endlessnight.com/losangeles2022
IG: @endlessnightvb FB: @endlessnightvampireball
###
