Sister.ly Drinkware to be Featured on QVC2 and Sell on Zulily During Black History Month as Part of Qurate Retail Group’s 2022 Small Business Spotlight
Vernon Hills, IL, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sister.ly Drinkware, based in Vernon Hills, IL, has been selected by Qurate Retail GroupSM for its 2022 Small Business Spotlight, an initiative to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups by giving participants more opportunities for national exposure on QVC®, HSN® and Zulily®. The program, which launched in 2020 and is now in its third year, builds on Qurate Retail Group’s longstanding foundation of supporting small businesses and reflects the company’s commitment to increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups.
Sister.ly Drinkware will be one of eight small businesses featured in a one-hour live program on QVC2 to celebrate black-owned small businesses in honor of Black History Month. The show is an opportunity for Sister.ly Drinkware to share its brand story with QVC viewers nationwide.
In addition, Sister.ly Drinkware will debut its products through online retailer Zulily for the first time in a shoppable event curated for Black History Month with other Small Business Spotlight businesses. You can shop the event through Feb. 28.
Throughout 2022, QVC US, HSN, and Zulily are promoting selected small businesses during certain heritage months, including Black History Month (in February), Women’s History Month (in March), Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Military Appreciation Month (both in May), Pride Month (in June), National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15), and National Disability Employment Awareness Month (in October).
When: Tune in to QVC2 at 3pm ET on Feb. 15, 2022 to see Sister.ly Drinkware featured on-air. Viewers can check their local listings for availability or stream QVC2 live on qvc.com. You can also watch live or on-demand (starting Feb. 16) on the QVC & HSN Streaming Service available on Roku, Comcast X1 and Xfinity Flex, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Play Store, and Google TV.
About Sister.ly Drinkware
Sister.ly Drinkware is a small, minority, woman-owned luxury glass drinkware company headquartered in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Its mission is to create elegant, high-quality drinkware that connects women in sisterhood and friendship one glass at a time.
Sister.ly Drinkware will be one of eight small businesses featured in a one-hour live program on QVC2 to celebrate black-owned small businesses in honor of Black History Month. The show is an opportunity for Sister.ly Drinkware to share its brand story with QVC viewers nationwide.
In addition, Sister.ly Drinkware will debut its products through online retailer Zulily for the first time in a shoppable event curated for Black History Month with other Small Business Spotlight businesses. You can shop the event through Feb. 28.
Throughout 2022, QVC US, HSN, and Zulily are promoting selected small businesses during certain heritage months, including Black History Month (in February), Women’s History Month (in March), Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Military Appreciation Month (both in May), Pride Month (in June), National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15), and National Disability Employment Awareness Month (in October).
When: Tune in to QVC2 at 3pm ET on Feb. 15, 2022 to see Sister.ly Drinkware featured on-air. Viewers can check their local listings for availability or stream QVC2 live on qvc.com. You can also watch live or on-demand (starting Feb. 16) on the QVC & HSN Streaming Service available on Roku, Comcast X1 and Xfinity Flex, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Play Store, and Google TV.
About Sister.ly Drinkware
Sister.ly Drinkware is a small, minority, woman-owned luxury glass drinkware company headquartered in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Its mission is to create elegant, high-quality drinkware that connects women in sisterhood and friendship one glass at a time.
Contact
Sister.ly DrinkwareContact
S. Renee Pettiford
224-360-1422
www.sisterlydrinkware.com
S. Renee Pettiford
224-360-1422
www.sisterlydrinkware.com
Categories