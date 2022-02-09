The Magpie Film Company's Script: "The Healed" Awarded Best Original Screenplay at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival
The Healed (written by Edward Janis Gusts) takes home Best Original Screenplay award at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival.
Hollywood, CA, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Continuing it's festival success, Edward Gusts' The Healed, takes home the Best Original Screenplay award at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival.
This growing festival, Organized by Jerry Johnson & Josh Derby; has been supporting independent filmmakers for 4 years and counting.
Gusts responded to earning this award by saying, "Festivals like this are so important to independent filmmakers. With, so many large festivals being taken over by studios and corporations; passion projects like the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival give recognition and encouragement to the truly independent voices that need to be heard."
The Healed is currently slated to be produced by The Magpie Film Company as part of it's Blackmist Trilogy.
This growing festival, Organized by Jerry Johnson & Josh Derby; has been supporting independent filmmakers for 4 years and counting.
Gusts responded to earning this award by saying, "Festivals like this are so important to independent filmmakers. With, so many large festivals being taken over by studios and corporations; passion projects like the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival give recognition and encouragement to the truly independent voices that need to be heard."
The Healed is currently slated to be produced by The Magpie Film Company as part of it's Blackmist Trilogy.
Contact
The Magpie Film CompanyContact
Edward Gusts
949-307-6549
magpiefilmco.com
Edward Gusts
949-307-6549
magpiefilmco.com
Categories