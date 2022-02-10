CellarStone Inc. Announces QCommission’s Integration with MS Dynamics AX
Half Moon Bay, CA, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that QCommission is now able to successfully integrate with MS Dynamics AX.
Microsoft Dynamics AX is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution for enterprises. It combines a rich set of core capabilities with an innovative approach to ERP.
Microsoft supplies the MS Dynamics AX SDK to allow third party products to work with MS Dynamics AX. The SDK ensures that:
The third-party software complies with security access to the data
Provides strong error recovery and data logging to make sure data is protected
SDK uses .Net libraries to access various AX objects. CellarStone, on the other hand, utilizes QXchange which uses the AX SDK to access MS Dynamics AX objects making integration with QCommission possible.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of the MS Dynamics AX data structure as well as the complications inherent in the commission process. With this ability, it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level. Because of the complexities and the number of different ways customers can use MS Dynamics AX, QCommission's expert services are utilized to configure the exact integration process between QCommission and MS Dynamics AX for the best solution.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with MS Dynamics AX, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like MS Dynamics AX, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QCommission’s integration with MS Dynamics AX helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
