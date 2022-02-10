Loveforce International Announces Its Old School Music By Old School Artists Initiative
Loveforce International announces a new initiative to promote the compositions and recordings of its Legacy Artists.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The initiative has been launched to promote the music in its catalog that is in the music genres popular in past decades. Several of Loveforce International’s artists are Legacy Artists. A Legacy Artist is a recording artist that began their career prior to the 1980s.
Loveforce International owns the controlling rights of the publishing of song compositions and recording masters in over 100 compositions and recordings of its Legacy Artists. The compositions and masters of recording artists Rita Graham (Former Ray Charles Raelette and Rita of Rita and the Tiaras), Bobby Jonz, Rocky Peoples (Billy Preston Band), Billy Ray Charles, and Honey Davis will be included in this initiative.
The initiative will highlight these songs in several ways. Loveforce International will include a section on its Google site which features select songs with the Old School Music By Old School Artists tagline. It will brand a number of its YouTube channel videos with the tagline. It will re-release previous titles under this tagline and it will release previously unreleased music under this tagline.
“Our catalog of old school compositions and masters is one of our strong suits,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “We intend to make people aware of this by promoting these master recordings using the tagline,” he continued.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
